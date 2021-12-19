Menu
Aileen Powell Moore
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McLaurin Funeral Home, Inc. - Reidsville
721 E. Morehead St.
Reidsville, NC
Aileen Powell Moore

Reidsville — Mrs. Aileen Powell Moore transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday night, December 14, 2021 at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital. Her parents, Daisy and Major Powell; husband, Bill Moore; and son, Herbert Vester Percell, Jr. preceded her in death.

As a lifelong resident of Rockingham County, North Carolina, she attended the local public schools. She was a faithful member of Grooms Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as the Minister of Music for 40 years.

Survivors are her daughters, Gwen Sanders (Robert), Elder Robin Bridges and Tina Moore; sons, Vernon Purcell (Fannie), Rev. Dr. Garry Percell (Janice) and Deacon Gregory Purcell; nieces; nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Grooms Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2166 Grooms Road, Reidsville, NC with family visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at McLaurin Funeral Home, 721 East Morehead Street, Reidsville, NC from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

McLaurin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McLaurin Funeral Home, Inc. - Reidsville
721 E. Morehead St. P. O. Box 456, Reidsville, NC
Dec
19
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grooms Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
2166 Grooms Road, Reidsville, NC
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grooms Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
2166 Grooms Road, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
McLaurin Funeral Home, Inc. - Reidsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
