Brown, Alberta C. (Bert)



May 24, 1925 - October 30, 2020



Alberta C. Brown, 95, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Beacon Place. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park. Public viewing 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 6 at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.