Alfred Carson "A.C." Greeson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Greeson, Alfred Carson "A.C."

October 15, 1935 - December 20, 2021

Alfred Carson Greeson, "A.C.," 86, of Gibsonville, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be held 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC. Following the service, the family will receive friends and family in the Christian Enrichment Center.

A.C. was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and retired from the City of Greensboro.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Mae Shepherd Greeson, parents, Lonnie Roy and Iola Dawson Greeson, six brothers, and one sister.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Karen Pegram (Gary), Lisa White (Harold), and Leslie Mayes (Tod), grandchildren, Carson White (Amanda), Casey Pegram, Christopher Pegram (Samantha), Hallie Holt (Trey), Samantha Mayes; great-grandchildren, Adalyn White, Lanie Mayes, Kinsley Pegram, and his loving companion Little Bit.

Memorial contributions can be made to AuthoraCare (Hospice), 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.



803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
Greensboro, NC


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie Locklear
Family
December 22, 2021
