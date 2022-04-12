Snow, Alma Taro
January 22, 1930 - April 10, 2022
Alma Taro Snow, 92, of Jamestown, NC, passed away on April 10, 2022.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro.
Alma worked briefly as a nurse assistant at Presbyterian Home in High Point. She was a homemaker the majority of her life. Alma was born on January 22, 1930 in Wilson, NC to the late Hubert and Marie Leggins. As a young lady, working in a local restaurant is where she met the love of her life….the late Mr. Sal Taro, Sr., a business man traveling through from Italy. They later married and moved to High Point. Alma always had a compliment, along with positive and encouraging words for anyone she met which led to making many friends. She exuded a positive attitude and had an unconditional love for her family and her two sons, Joey and Sal Taro, were everything to her. Alma loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always excited about seeing them. She enjoyed time with family, especially on holidays, birthdays and family dinners.
Alma later married Grady Snow; they were very generous to donate land to the Baptist Church in Jamestown to build the church and other buildings on the land. Alma volunteered her time working at the Jamestown thrift store at the Jamestown United Methodist Church.
She was a past member of the Jamestown Baptist Church and later became a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church.
Alma is survived by her sons, Joey Taro (Susan) and Sal Taro, Jr. (Sheila); grandchildren, Justin Taro (Debbie), Heather Taro, Stephen Taro, Max Taro, and Ginger Taro Madison (Nate); and great-grandchildren, James Lillard, Lilliana Taro and Miles Madison.
The family would like to express special thanks for Hospice of Randolph County, nurses: Cindy Stanley, Page Mallard, Misty Mize and caregiver, Donna Caldwell for their exceptional care.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 12, 2022.