Barefoot, Benjamin "Frank"



February 28, 1951 - September 9, 2021



Greensboro, NC – Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Barefoot passed away unexpectedly at his home the morning of September 9, 2021.



Frank was born in Raleigh, NC on February 28, 1951, to the late Raymond Vernon Barefoot and Elizabeth Whitehurst Barefoot. He graduated from Needham Broughton High School in 1969. He received a Bachelor's Degree in English from NC State University in 1973. He later earned Masters Degrees in English and Library Science from UNC-Chapel Hill.



In 1978, Frank began a 40-year career as a reference librarian with the Greensboro Public Library. In his position as Government Liaison Librarian, he was known for his expertise in obtaining and accessing information and documents from all types of government agencies. Due to his professionalism and patience, those who did not know or remember his name fondly called him "Library Man."



Among his other activities, he served for many years as an election worker in Guilford County and held the position of chief judge at Precinct G13 for the past several years. After his retirement, he volunteered briefly with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, until health issues interfered.



A gifted musician, Frank played violin with the Philharmonia of Greensboro for over 30 years. He also occasionally served as a soloist in worship both at his own church, Jamestown Friends Meeting, and as a guest musician at First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. In addition, he served Jamestown Friends by singing in the choir, as well as serving at various times on the finance and building & grounds committees. He was a man of faith and believed strongly in the power of prayer.



Among his many talents and interests, Frank's love of music encompassed country and bluegrass, as well as classical and sacred. An avid sports fan, his loyalties were to his beloved NC State Wolfpack and the Atlanta Braves baseball team. Besides his family and friends, to whom he was always kind and exceedingly generous, his greatest loves were his rescue cats, Jacques & Pierre.



Frank is survived by his sister Lydia Sue Cammann and her husband, Doug, of Apex, NC, as well as many dearly-loved cousins on the Barefoot and Whitehurst sides of his family. Even though retired, he also cherished and kept in contact with his "work family," with whom he shared many great memories, including trips both within the US and oversseas.



A funeral service is planned for 2pm, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC. The service will be live-streamed. For those attending in person, COVID 19 precautions, including mask wearing and social distancing, will be followed. Burial will follow in the Montlawn Cemetery. A memorial service at Jamestown Friends Meeting will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jamestown Friends Meeting, 509 Guilford Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282; First Presbyterian Church, 112 S Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27601; or The Greensboro Public Library Foundation, 219 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC 27401.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 13, 2021.