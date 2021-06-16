Menu
Bobby Joe Cox
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Bobby Joe Cox

Reidsville — Bobby Joe Cox, 68, passed away on June 13, 2021 at Duke Regional Hospital.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Wilkerson Funeral Home followed by a funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. Rev. Wayne Moore and Rev. Harvey Spencer will be officiating the service.

Bobby Joe was born in Halifax County, Virginia to the late Lacy Matthews Cox and Anna Penny Baker Cox. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Soloman and brother, Tommy Cox. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a retiree of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He enjoyed playing bluegrass and gospel music and various musical instruments.

Survivors are his wife, Penny Betterton Cox; stepdaughter, Stephanie Walker and husband, Matt; stepson; Jimmy Foster and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Avy Walker, Cami Walker, Mikayla Foster, Jaxtyn Foster; brother, Homer Cox and sisters, Betty Wall and Ann Cox Woody.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Jun
16
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
