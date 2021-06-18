Brent and I began school together at Irving Park (actually kindergarten even before starting 1st grade at Irving Park) and finished together in the accounting program at UNC. We actually started our work careers at the same firm, but Brent of course decided to relocate to Honolulu with Cindy. We lost touch, but I was delighted to have a chance to speak to him from time-to-time after they returned to Chapel Hill. What always comes to mind whenever I think of Brent, and these thoughts have been consistent throughout the span of decades that we knew each other, is that he is one of the most decent, upstanding and nicest people I have ever known. I would have said this if you asked me about him in elementary school, high school, college, and I would say that now. I was indeed so sad to learn of his passing and the lose this represents for his family. My heartfelt sympathy to all his family.

Wes Watson Friend July 6, 2021