Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale James Metz
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Metz, Dale James

Dale James Metz, 75, passed away peacefully in hospice care on January 5, 2022.

Dale was born in St. Mary's, Pennsylvania, October 9, 1946. He was the son of James Edwin Metz and Beula Gustafson. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Spas Metz, daughter, Jessica Metz (Tom), son Aaron Metz, granddaughter Annalise Metz, mother Ann Black Metz, brothers Jeffrey Metz (Donalyn) and Gary Metz (Donna), nieces Brittnay Metz and Jaimie Metz, and a large extended family who will all miss him dearly.

He met his wife Susan while attending SUNY-Geneseo where he studied special and elementary education. Shortly after graduation, he joined the US Air Force, where he served his country as an English language instructor for Vietnamese soldiers. After 4 years of service, Dale and Sue moved to Greensboro, where they would raise a family and become an exceptional part of the Piedmont Triad community.

Dale was an active member of many performing arts groups, including Community Theater of Greensboro, High Point Community Theater, 5 by O'Henry Company, NC Shakespeare Company, Snow Camp Historical Drama and numerous others. Some of his favorite roles included Captain Hook, the Ghost of Christmas Present, Fagin, and the Wizard of Oz. His most cherished role, however, was always as Santa Claus for thousands of children over the years.

Dale was a very civic-minded man who served the community throughout his life. He was on many and varied boards of non-profit organizations that focused on the needs of underserved populations. As a teacher and principal, he was a tireless advocate of education for all and used both his actions and words to bring recognition and understanding of these issues to others. During the more than 20 years he served as principal, he helped to develop Gateway Education Center into one of the premier programs for special needs children in the country.

Dale and Susan were married for 53 years. They had many adventures together, performing, traveling, laughing, and raising two children, Jessica and Aaron. The addition of a beautiful granddaughter, Annalise, brought boundless joy into his life. He also loved communicating with and visiting family all around the country.

He was generous and open-hearted and treated everyone he met as a friend. No one loved to laugh more than Dale.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his name to the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association online or Herbin-Metz Education Center PTA, 400 O'Ferrell St., Greensboro, NC 27405.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Jamestown United Methodist Church, Jamestown, NC. Masks and social distancing will be required, and other Covid precautions may be in place.

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jamestown United Methodist Church
Jamestown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I met Dale in 1986 when I started working for Action Video. His friendly words & laugh will be missed. He was a larger than life man who loved his family & people he enjoyed. My heart goes out to Susan & family.
Tilly Welker
January 18, 2022
Dale was one of The Kindest Individuals I have ever Known in our Community! I was Blessed to Have Shared in Numerous Fundraisers benefiting those "Individuals with Numerous Disabilities being Treatable as Dale was so Knowledgeable about All His Leadership Inspired to Join Him in Supporting!" He was such a Joyful Person and Enthusiastic wherever anyone like myself was Blessed to Share in his Life Journey! My Since Condolences to his Family and Close Friends. You Will always be Remembered Dale! May You Rest In Peace in God´s Kingdom.
Muriel Brown Inabnet
Friend
January 15, 2022
I knew Dale through Gate Way where his love and compassion was felt in his work there. A really good man who will be missedd.
Robert H Caldwell
January 13, 2022
He was a jolly one who cared for many!
Carol Hunter
January 13, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. It was and is an honor for me to have known Dale and to work with him when I was on the School Board many years ago.
Merrilou Williams
School
January 12, 2022
Dale Metz was a lovely, gentle, kind soul. God Bless you Dale. You made this world a better place. Belinda and Zach Jr.
Belinda Harden
School
January 12, 2022
Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Metz family. Greensboro has lost a treasure of a man. Dale's outgoing personality and compassion for all made it easy to be his friend. He will be greatly missed.
John and Lisa Saari
Friend
January 12, 2022
I only met Mr Dale twice. Once was at gateway school and he knew the name of every child there. That left a lasting memory for me of such a good man. That was back in 1970! The next time was at a restaurant. Yes we also talked then. I will miss seeing him but I will always remember him.
Janet
Other
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results