Dale was one of The Kindest Individuals I have ever Known in our Community! I was Blessed to Have Shared in Numerous Fundraisers benefiting those "Individuals with Numerous Disabilities being Treatable as Dale was so Knowledgeable about All His Leadership Inspired to Join Him in Supporting!" He was such a Joyful Person and Enthusiastic wherever anyone like myself was Blessed to Share in his Life Journey! My Since Condolences to his Family and Close Friends. You Will always be Remembered Dale! May You Rest In Peace in God´s Kingdom.

Muriel Brown Inabnet Friend January 15, 2022