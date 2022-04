Darren Phillip Payne



Randleman — Darren Phillip Payne, 52, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Monnett Road Baptist Church, 6033 Monnett Road in Julian, N.C. 27283. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.