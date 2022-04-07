Kirkman, David Randall
David Randall Kirkman, 66, of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Born on December 18, 1955 in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of William Hoyle Kirkman and Katie Pickard Kirkman. David worked as a customer service representative for American Express before his retirement. He was an avid reader, artist, musician, and classic car enthusiast. David loved spending time with his family and friends, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
David is preceded in death by his mother and father.
David is survived by his wife Edie Moore; daughter Toni Mazzatenta and husband Mark; grandchildren Andrew and Carolyn Mazzatenta, and sister Kathy Lane.
A celebration of David's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
Memorial contributions can be made in David's honor to the Davidson County Animal Shelter.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 7, 2022.