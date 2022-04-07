Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Randall Kirkman
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 9 2022
6:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Kirkman, David Randall

David Randall Kirkman, 66, of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Born on December 18, 1955 in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of William Hoyle Kirkman and Katie Pickard Kirkman. David worked as a customer service representative for American Express before his retirement. He was an avid reader, artist, musician, and classic car enthusiast. David loved spending time with his family and friends, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

David is preceded in death by his mother and father.

David is survived by his wife Edie Moore; daughter Toni Mazzatenta and husband Mark; grandchildren Andrew and Carolyn Mazzatenta, and sister Kathy Lane.

A celebration of David's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.

Memorial contributions can be made in David's honor to the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com for the Kirkman family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.