Osborne, Sr., David Roy



1946 - 2021



David Roy Osborne, Sr., 74, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was born to the late Jesse and Ruth Osborne on April 12, 1946. He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Osborne.



He is a 1964 graduate of Ben L. Smith High School. A year after graduating high school, he married Janice Payne. After high school graduation, he went to work at the Greensboro News and Record, where he was employed for 44 years before his retirement. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He and Janice were foster parents to over 120 children for 18 years. One, Nicky VanMeter, is still a very big part of their lives. He was a former member of Spring Garden Friends and up until his death, was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for 54 years. There he served in many positions including a deacon, chairman of various committees and Sunday School superintendent. He was a very active member of the NC Lions Club, where he served as the district governor and various other offices. He had the very distinct honor of receiving the highest Lionism award in recognition of a lifetime of outstanding volunteer service and was inducted in the NC Lions Hall of Fame in 2016.



He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at their mountain house, which included taking the grandchildren hunting on the land. Another favorite activity was hosting a pig picking on Labor Day where they entertained many family and friends.



He is survived by his loving wife Janice of 54 years and their children, David Jr. (Kim), Dean, and Donna Fetzer (Tommy), and his grandchildren, Rachel, Jesse, Shenan, Curtis, Elijah, Elizabeth, Hunter, Tyler and Dylan Osborne and Natalie and Ryan Fetzer. He is also survived by his twin brother, Dwight (Dacia) and sister Marie Williams as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A visitation service will be held Saturday, March 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Home, 803 Greenhaven Dr., Greensboro and a funeral service on Sunday, March 7 at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 2432 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. A graveside burial will take place on Monday with his family at Guilford Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 2432 W. Gate City Blvd. or the NC Lions Brighter Vision, P.O. Box 39, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.



He would be ecstatic to know that 2 blind people are now able to see because of his cornea donation.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.