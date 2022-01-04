Gerringer, Don E.
March 14, 1957 - January 2, 2022
Don Eugene Gerringer, 64, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born in Guilford County to the late Tom and Alice Towe Gerringer and was married for 45 years to Hattie Johnson Gerringer, who survives.
Don was the owner/operator of CDS Roofing. He enjoyed raising cows, but he truly loved roofing, which he basically did his whole life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie Johnson Gerringer; daughter, Tammy Whitsett (Wayman); son, Eric Gerringer (Courtney); grandchildren, Adam and Katlynn Gerringer, Joshua and Chase Whitsett; brothers, John Gerringer (Carol), Leonard Gerringer (Lisa), Phillip Gerringer (Angel). He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wayne, Robert and James Gerringer.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Jeff Dodson with visitation following the service.
