Leggett, Garry Wayne
May 29, 1956 - March 17, 2022
Mr. Garry Wayne Leggett, 65, passed away at home on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He never gave up.
Garry was born in Rockingham County on May 29, 1956, the son of the late James C. and Dorothy Gray Leggett. Garry had worked for the City of Greensboro Water Resources Department for 11 years and then worked as a butcher, most recently at Bi-Rite. Garry had a warm, outgoing personality to co-workers and friends, but especially enjoyed quiet times at home "living the dream" and watching the world go by. You see, Garry came from simple means but was a hard worker and proud of the life he and Carol were able to enjoy together. And while he had no formal training, he was mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything, including re-building the carburetor in his Harley when replacement parts were not available. He would tinker with something until he got it running again, long after others would have just bought a new one. He never gave up. He enjoyed yardwork and gardening as well. Garry graduated from Northwest Guilford High School, class of '75.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Leggett.
Surviving are his wife, Carol E. Leggett of the home; brothers Jimmy Leggett of Winston-Salem and Donnie Leggett and his wife, Cathy, of Stokesdale; long-time neighborhood friends of the family Maggie, Katie and Emma and best-friend Kelly Patterson. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the home, 320 Spring Creek Road, Summerfield, Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. for a time of fellowship and remembrance.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving Garry's family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.