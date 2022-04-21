The world has lost a wonderful friend and former coworker. I was truly saddened to hear that we had lost Heather. She was a beautiful (in all ways) woman who was a very hard worker and had a great sense of humor. She was a critical asset to our Oil and Gas team when she supported our EPA efforts as a consulting engineer working for EC/R. I would like to offer my sincere prayers for her family and friends who have suffered this terrible loss.

Bruce Moore Work April 20, 2022