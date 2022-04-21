Menu
Heather Phillips Sands
Scotia-Glenville High School
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Montlawn Cemetery
Sands, Heather Phillips

Heather was born in Schenectady, NY on November 2, 1968. She passed away in Holly Springs, NC on April 17, 2022 after a ten-year battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband Jed Sands, sons Nelson Brown of Durham, NC and Tyler Brown of Raleigh, NC; also by her parents Anne and Terry Phillips of Scotia, NY; her brother Greg Phillips (Janine) of Scotia, NY and sister Courtney McEwan (Dr. Jack McEwan) of Westerville, OH; brothers-in-law, Jackson Sands (Jodi) of Jacksonville, FL and Jim Sands of Reidsville, NC; her aunt Mary Stuart Alderman (Jack) of Hilton Head Island, SC; her former husband Ed Brown of Cary, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

Heather graduated from Scotia Glenville High School in 1986. She graduated from North Carolina State University in 1991 with a BS in chemical engineering. She spent twelve years working on abating air pollution issues as a consultant. In 2013, she went to work for the State of North Carolina, working on air pollution control.

Heather volunteered for the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts in Cary, NC. She supported her two sons by helping both become Eagle Scouts. She also worked with her husband Jed in his efforts as an associate high school football defensive coach. She provided support for several years as the game photographer.

She was an avid NC State Wolfpack fan. She enjoyed tailgating, attending football games and bowl games. She also enjoyed Wolfpack basketball and attending the ACC tournament. She was a lifelong New York Yankee fan. She was at the infamous George Brett "pine tar" game, and attended the first two games of the World Series in 1981.

Heather was an active member of Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity dedicated to helping others. She volunteered her time in numerous blood drives, cleaning up local parks, winterizing homes for the elderly, chopping wood to heat homes, and many other community projects. Heather also served the fraternity as recording secretary, assistant pledge master and membership vice president. She embodied Alpha Phi Omega's principles of leadership, friendship and service.

Her family would like to thank her oncologist Dr. Megan McNamara and the entire cancer treatment team at UNC Rex. Many thanks also go to her caregiving team BeAli Home Care, particularly Lemmy and Julie for taking such good care of her. The Transition Hospice team was extremely helpful in her final days with cancer.

Instead of flowers, a contribution may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of choice. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Montlawn Cemetery in Raleigh. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22 at the Montlawn Chapel. The service will be officiated by Heather's APO brother, Reverend Dr. Christie Knittel Mabry.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Montlawn Cemetery
Raleigh, NC
Apr
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Montlawn Chapel
Raleigh, NC
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We loved Heather so much. We our thoughts and prayers are with your family. She will be missed.
Nikki Hopkins
Friend
April 20, 2022
The world has lost a wonderful friend and former coworker. I was truly saddened to hear that we had lost Heather. She was a beautiful (in all ways) woman who was a very hard worker and had a great sense of humor. She was a critical asset to our Oil and Gas team when she supported our EPA efforts as a consulting engineer working for EC/R. I would like to offer my sincere prayers for her family and friends who have suffered this terrible loss.
Bruce Moore
Work
April 20, 2022
Heather and I were friends since we were 4 years old. My condolences to Jed, her sons and the Phillips family. I will miss her more than words can say.
Tom Stuart
Friend
April 20, 2022
Jed, I am so sorry for your loss. I feel honored to know such a beautiful person. Thoughts, prayers and love are sent your way.
Jan Romaker ( Jodi´s mom)
Family
April 20, 2022
Heather was a great friend of ours from the Greenbrier neighborhood. We have so many special memories with Heather that we will treasure forever. We will miss her very much. Love & prayers to her family.
Angie & Jason Ramirez
Friend
April 19, 2022
God has taken home another great Angel..to her entire family I offer these final words of hope..The Difference Between Stepping Stones and Stumbling Blocks is How High You Pick Up your Feet, much love from NH.
Charles Harrill
Family
April 19, 2022
The DAQ Family
April 19, 2022
