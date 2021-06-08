Allen, Jerry Lee



October 30, 1961 - May 28, 2021



It is with deep regret and sorrow that we announce the passing of Jerry Lee Allen, 59, of Stoughton, MA, who passed away suddenly on May 28, 2021. Jerry was originally from Greensboro, NC and is the son of Glen Allen, Melba Hammett and beloved stepfather Willard Hammett. Jerry was born on October 30, 1961 and a graduate of Eastern Guilford High School, class of 1980. He was a senior process engineer at Remtec in Norwood, MA. He loved his family and his dog Ruthie, fishing, shooting at the range and cooking a yearly Brunswick stew with his brothers and extended family. Jerry loved to watch old western movies as well as the Andy Griffith show. He also loved to cook pies, make spaghetti, homemade biscuits, homemade pizza. His passion for plants was amazing: he could tell you anything you want to know about his carnivorous plants and grew the biggest German Johnson tomatoes around. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Jerry is survived by his wife Lori, his children Michelle Hayes (Chad), Matthew Allen, and Stephanie Jones (Colby); sisters Glynis Thomas, Gwen Butler, brothers Jeffrey Hammett, Jerrold Hammett and Mike Allen; grandchildren Megan Way, Mackenzie Way, Drake Way, and Kayla Jones; as well as nieces, nephews, and other special extended family. A service to honor the life of Jerry will be held at Thompsonville Baptist Church, 2033 NC Hwy 87 in Reidsville, NC on Sat., June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thompsonville Baptist Church.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 8, 2021.