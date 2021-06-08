It is with deep regret and sorrow that we announce the passing of Jerry Lee Allen, 59, of Stoughton, MA, who passed away suddenly on May 28, 2021. Jerry was originally from Greensboro, NC and is the son of Glen Allen, Melba Hammett and beloved stepfather Willard Hammett. Jerry was born on October 30, 1961 and a graduate of Eastern Guilford High School, class of 1980. He was a senior process engineer at Remtec in Norwood, MA. He loved his family and his dog Ruthie, fishing, shooting at the range and cooking a yearly Brunswick stew with his brothers and extended family. Jerry loved to watch old western movies as well as the Andy Griffith show. He also loved to cook pies, make spaghetti, homemade biscuits, homemade pizza. His passion for plants was amazing: he could tell you anything you want to know about his carnivorous plants and grew the biggest German Johnson tomatoes around. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Jerry is survived by his wife Lori, his children Michelle Hayes (Chad), Matthew Allen, and Stephanie Jones (Colby); sisters Glynis Thomas, Gwen Butler, brothers Jeffrey Hammett, Jerrold Hammett and Mike Allen; grandchildren Megan Way, Mackenzie Way, Drake Way, and Kayla Jones; as well as nieces, nephews, and other special extended family. A service to honor the life of Jerry will be held at Thompsonville Baptist Church, 2033 NC Hwy 87 in Reidsville, NC on Sat., June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thompsonville Baptist Church.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 8, 2021.
We want to express my sincere condolences to all of Jerry's family during this difficult time. May the memories of good times spent with him sustain you all. You are in our prayers for the Lord's Grace and comfort.
Robert & Julia Leonard
Friend
June 12, 2021
Jayne Nistad
June 9, 2021
I still can't believe he is gone. Remtec will miss him dearly, he was a great engineer and friend. It was nice meeting Stepanie and her husband, I wish it was under happier circumstances. My prayers are with you all.
Jayne
Jayne Nistad
Friend
June 9, 2021
Kittie,Stacy,Justin Griffith
June 9, 2021
Lori, was so shocked to hear about Jerry. I will be praying for you and your family. If you need to talk I am a phone call away.
Sandy Edwards
Other
June 8, 2021
Deepest condolences.
Dale Waters
Friend
June 8, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I met Jerry & Lori when his parents started attending our church. We loved them from the start as Melva & Willard were exceptional people who loved their family dearly. Missed seeing them after they moved away. Prayers for you all, remember what they instilled in you about God´s love.
Ann Boone (pianist TBC)