Kent Fox
FUNERAL HOME
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel - Asheboro
437 Sunset Ave.
Asheboro, NC
Fox, Kent

May 14, 1943 - March 20, 2022

Kent Steven Fox, age 78, of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro with Rev. Lynn Chaney officiating. Burial will follow in the Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Loflin Fox.

Memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 213 Tabernacle Church Rd. Ext., Trinity, NC 27370 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Pugh Funeral Home

437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel
437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC
Mar
27
Interment
3:00p.m.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery
213 Tabernacle Rd. Ext., Trinity, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.