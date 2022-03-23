Fox, Kent
May 14, 1943 - March 20, 2022
Kent Steven Fox, age 78, of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro with Rev. Lynn Chaney officiating. Burial will follow in the Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Loflin Fox.
Memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 213 Tabernacle Church Rd. Ext., Trinity, NC 27370 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2022.