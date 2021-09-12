Menu
Kerry Bruce Ward
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Ragsdale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Ward, Kerry Bruce

1957 - 2021

Kerry Bruce Ward passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at the age of 64. Bruce was a lifelong resident of Greensboro, NC and son of the late Carlton and Elsie Ward. Surviving are two children, Jon Robert Ward (Brittany) of Pasadena, MD and Keri Leigh Ward Taylor (Bruce) of Rockwell, NC, sister, Carol Denise Ward Parker (Michael) of Carthage, NC and three grandchildren.

Bruce was a graduate of Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, NC. Shortly after getting his driver's license, he became a high school bus driver for Ragsdale, while still a high school student himself. Following graduation he worked as a local truck driver, most memorable to him was working for Mason Dixon Lines. He will be best remembered for his career at Ward's Awning Company, where as a co-owner, he managed the business finances as well as customer estimates and installation. His ability to control a tape measure was amazing and he truly knew everything about the awning business.

His favorite hobby, which he enjoyed most of his adult life, was shooting skeet. In his 30s and 40s, he shot recreational skeet most weekends at the Carolina Clay Target Club near the Greensboro airport where he was an active member before its closure. In recent years, he shot skeet recreationally at Rockingham County Gun Club and participated as a referee in local registered shoots. He loved the sport and took pride in his integrity as a referee.

Relatives and friends will gather at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401, on Thursday, September 16, from 6 – 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce's memory to St. Jude's Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
