Wingate, Larry
June 14, 1943 - December 15, 2021
Larry Wingate, 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital with his loving family by his side. He was admitted into the hospital Thanksgiving night, just a day after he lost his beloved wife, Sandra, to a lengthy illness. Larry fought a hard but short battle with gallstone disease that led to a significant infection that he ultimately could not fight off.
Born in Salisbury, MD to Mary and Paul Wingate, Larry attended Wicomico High School, where he was senior class president and MVP of the football, basketball and baseball teams. Rather than accepting an athletic scholarship, Larry chose to attend Wake Forest University and saw the campus in Winston-Salem for the first time when arrived in the fall of 1961 for freshman orientation. At Wake, Larry majored in business and received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1965. He played on the Wake Forest freshman basketball team and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He loved his time at Wake Forest and he especially loved his fraternity brothers. Larry remained close to many of those brothers and regularly saw them at Deacon Football and Basketball games and the annual fraternity dinner each fall at Homecoming.
After marrying his beloved Sandra and beginning his career, Larry joined the Army Reserve and was a member of the 312th Evacuation Hospital. In 1968 his unit was called to active duty and he went to Vietnam, serving in an army hospital on a US base in Chu Lai. After Vietnam, Larry worked in finance at Pilot Life Insurance Company and later Jefferson-Pilot Life. He attended UNC-Greensboro for his MBA and was a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). In 1983 left Jefferson-Pilot to join McMillion Capital Management, where he was a partner and owner with his long-time friend and colleague Don McMillion until he was admitted into the hospital.
Larry loved his work and tracked numbers every single day, even on vacation. His yellow note pads followed him to the beach each year and woe be the person who dared to throw away his Wall Street Journal before he had finished with it. His expertise and analysis, combined with his love of his McMillion family and clients, made him both successful and not ready to retire. He worked, enjoying every moment, until the day he was admitted to the hospital.
His family will remember his love most of all. When Larry loved you, whether you were family, friend, colleague, or sports team, his loyalty was unwavering. He showed that love and loyalty by showing up for everything. From coaching both sons in baseball, basketball, and flag football to attending his granddaughter's ball games, drama and musical performances, Larry was always there to cheer us on.
He had a mischievous smile and a ready laugh, a love of sports, and a spirit of genuine welcome. He gave his all to everything he did, including many years of caring for his wife. Larry wasn't afraid to give you grief if you did something wrong – especially if you were on one of his favorite sports teams. But he still loved you, even when you didn't listen. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Atlanta Braves received many admonitions, but he still attended or watched every game. He fully indoctrinated both of his sons into his sports loyalties and delighted in both cheering and yelling alongside them.
His care for others showed up in other ways as well. A lifetime lover of the beach, Larry was always first up, getting a WSJ and a sweet treat for the family, and then down by the ocean setting up everyone's umbrellas. He loved that his niece Stephanie joined him for his beach walks and set up. He was a great shag dancer and danced with both of his daughters-in-law at their weddings.
Larry is survived by his sister Lucille W. Barton, of Salisbury, MD, two sons, Paul (Brook) and Don (Caroline), grandchildren, Kate and Bess, and nieces Stephanie Willey and Lisa Gattoni and their families.
Larry will be buried with his wife at a private graveside ceremony. A joint celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wake Forest Fund for the College, Fellowship Hall, Christ United Methodist Church, Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in Greensboro or the charity of your choice
