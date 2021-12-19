It has been a pleasure knowing Larry and Sandra for over 40 years. Our children went to the same schools, The Carolina Theatre, Junior Woman's Club, and we lived in the same neighborhood. Larry and Sandra were special people and they will be greatly missed by everyone who knew them. This must be overwhelming for their two sons and extended family to lose both of them right before Christmas. It is difficult to even express the sorrow of this. I will keep the family in my prayers as you try to cope with this tremendous loss. Love to you all.

Jane Martin Friend December 19, 2021