Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark W. Graney
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Graney, Mark W.

Mark W. Graney, 65, passed away on December 13, 2020 at the Wesley Long Cancer Center in Greensboro, NC. Born in Manchester, NH, he grew up in Mt. Holly, NJ, attending Mt. Holly schools and graduating from Rancocas Valley High School. He spent the last 20 years of his life in North Carolina working in construction and other jobs requiring his carpentry skills. Gifted musically, he was a fine guitar player.

Mark was predeceased by his parents Lt. Col. and Mrs. Robert (Margaret) Graney and his brother Michael D. Graney. He is survived by his sister Anne (Stacy) Moore, of Lumberton, NJ, his niece Maureen Moore and nephew Stacy Moore III, of Philadelphia, his sister-in-law Diane Grottola of Springfield, IL and dear friend Allison Salmon as well as many other friends in Greensboro, NC.

Committal services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Triad Cremation Society, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.