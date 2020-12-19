Graney, Mark W.
Mark W. Graney, 65, passed away on December 13, 2020 at the Wesley Long Cancer Center in Greensboro, NC. Born in Manchester, NH, he grew up in Mt. Holly, NJ, attending Mt. Holly schools and graduating from Rancocas Valley High School. He spent the last 20 years of his life in North Carolina working in construction and other jobs requiring his carpentry skills. Gifted musically, he was a fine guitar player.
Mark was predeceased by his parents Lt. Col. and Mrs. Robert (Margaret) Graney and his brother Michael D. Graney. He is survived by his sister Anne (Stacy) Moore, of Lumberton, NJ, his niece Maureen Moore and nephew Stacy Moore III, of Philadelphia, his sister-in-law Diane Grottola of Springfield, IL and dear friend Allison Salmon as well as many other friends in Greensboro, NC.
Committal services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2020.