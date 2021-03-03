Coleman, Megan Alia
December 19, 1981 - March 1, 2021
Megan Coleman, 39, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Kings Highway Christian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Born December 19, 1981 in Elkins, WV, Megan was the daughter of Jetta Bowyer Biggs and Patrick Coleman. She spent most of her life fighting the effects of diabetes; however, she enjoyed her life, traveling as she was growing up, graduating from Southeast High School in Greensboro, attending A & T University and being a mom to Aidan and Nadia.
She is survived by her two children, Aidan O'Brien and Nadia Coleman; her mother and stepfather, Jetta and Mike Biggs of Eden and father, Patrick Coleman of Green Bank, WV; two brothers and their families who will miss her: Bryan Coleman and wife, Diana, along with their children, Victoria, Alexandra and Oliver and Jeremy Coleman and his wife, Vanessa and children, Preston and Parker; and her maternal grandmother, Rose Bowyer.
Her infant son, Declan, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
