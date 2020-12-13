Yates, Michael Hall
Michael Hall, 67, has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Michael was born July 7, 1953 in Greensboro, NC to the late Forrest E. Yates, and Frances H. Yates. He loved his music, bowling and the holidays. He was an Atlanta Braves fan and a participant in the Special Olympics.
Survivors include his brother, Forrest E. Yates, Jr. of New London, NC and a sister, Cindy Rickoff and husband, Keith Rickoff of Roanoke, VA.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.