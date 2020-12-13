Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Hall Yates
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Yates, Michael Hall

Michael Hall, 67, has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Michael was born July 7, 1953 in Greensboro, NC to the late Forrest E. Yates, and Frances H. Yates. He loved his music, bowling and the holidays. He was an Atlanta Braves fan and a participant in the Special Olympics.

Survivors include his brother, Forrest E. Yates, Jr. of New London, NC and a sister, Cindy Rickoff and husband, Keith Rickoff of Roanoke, VA.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Renee Farrell
December 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss, but knowing he is happy and whole now is such a joy,
Ratanza Yates
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results