December 6, 1945 - June 24, 2021



Paul Saperstein, who was dedicated to family, friends, business, community and philanthropy, died on Thursday, June 24 surrounded by his loving family. He was known for his can-do approach and heartfelt generosity.



His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 27 at Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive in Greensboro and interment will follow at the High Point Hebrew Cemetery, 3910 N. Main Street in High Point.



He is survived by his wife, Sara Lee Saperstein, to whom he was married for 52 years, as well as his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Andrew Herman, and son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Jennifer Saperstein, all of Chevy Chase, MD. He has four grandchildren, Emma and Arthur Herman and Jacob and Hanna Saperstein, who all adore him. He was the brother of Linda Baggish of Fearrington Village as well as brother-in-law of Joann and Bill Cassell of Greensboro and Janie and Mark Davis of Honolulu, HI.



Paul was born on December 6, 1945, and grew up in Silver Spring, MD. He attended NC State University and met his future wife, Sara Lee Cassell, who was a student at UNC-CH. In 1971, he founded Concept Plastics, a manufacturer of unique custom-molded resin products, meeting the needs of institutional and individual customers in the furniture, decorative accessory and architectural industries. He always said that he and his employees "grew up together." As a testament to the unique sense of trust and loyalty he engendered, many of them have been with the company for most of the 50 years of its successful operation.



Paul was a dedicated athlete and had a strong commitment to physical fitness. After playing football in high school and college, he took up racquetball, which he played most weeknights with a close group of friends. He also competed in racquetball tournaments throughout the country for decades. Later in life, despite his growing physical limitations, he developed a knack for the game of golf. More important than his score, the game gave him an opportunity to bond with his dear friends and family members.



Paul's greatest pleasure in life was to take care of family and friends. He had a solution to every problem, whether this required a toolkit or words of advice.



He and Sara Lee extended their generosity to provide educational opportunities through the Cassell-Saperstein Trinity Scholarship at Duke University, a fellowship in cardiology at the Duke Medical School and a need-based scholarship at the UNC-G School of Nursing. Their philanthropic support also includes the Duke Eye Center, Greensboro's Jewish institutions, Eastern Music Festival as well as the Arthur Cassell Memorial Transitional House in High Point -- named in honor of his late father-in-law.



Paul served as a member of the Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center board in appreciation of the exceptional care he received. He also was appointed by Governor Jim Hunt to sit on the NC Medical Board and was later chosen to serve as its first non-physician chair.



The family is grateful for the expert and loving care of his exceptional nurse, Kim Penoyer.



Donations in honor of Paul can be made to the Greensboro Jewish Federation, Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center general fund and Hospice of the Piedmont.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.