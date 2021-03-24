Menu
Richard D. Gambaccini
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Gambaccini, Richard D.

March 21, 1944 - March 17, 2021

Richard Gambaccini passed away on March 17, 2021. He was born on March 21, 1944, the son of Peter and Eva DeFazio Gambaccini. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1962 and served his country in the Air Force from 1962-1966. He served as a mechanic on B-52s.

He was a food and beverage manager and later became a manager at Coca-Cola, retiring at age 53. He enjoyed golf, music and dogs. Richard was a cigar aficionado and a proud owner of a 1980 Corvette. He loved to cook and eat Italian food and was known for being a great storyteller.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Peter Gambaccini. He is survived by his wife Gayle Gambaccini of Greensboro, NC; sister, Darlene DiNoia and husband Frank of Worcester, MA; brother, Donald Gambaccini of West Boylston, MA; nieces and nephews, Eliza DiNoia, Todd DiNoia, Frank DiNoia, Jr., David Gambaccini and Evalyn O'Rourke; along with stepchildren Leigh Ann Kelley, Michael Henry, Christopher Henry and Sarah Gordon.

A celebration of his life will be held at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27409 on April 17, 12 p.m. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a reception at the church. In lieu of customary condolences, the family requests donations in Richard's memory be made to Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com.

Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Gambaccini family.

Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel

515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
17
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Calvary Church
1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lorraine and Dale Brown
April 9, 2021
Dear Gayle, So very sorry and sad you have lost your dear husband Gambi. My prayers for you and all the family in this time of grief. Deepest Sympathy and Love, Lorraine and Dale Brown k
Lorraine Gayle Brown
March 25, 2021
Gayle, I´m so sorry for your loss. I´m so happy you had him to share your life for a time. He sounds like a fun, awesome guy!
LeeAnn Ball
March 24, 2021
