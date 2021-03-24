Gambaccini, Richard D.
March 21, 1944 - March 17, 2021
Richard Gambaccini passed away on March 17, 2021. He was born on March 21, 1944, the son of Peter and Eva DeFazio Gambaccini. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1962 and served his country in the Air Force from 1962-1966. He served as a mechanic on B-52s.
He was a food and beverage manager and later became a manager at Coca-Cola, retiring at age 53. He enjoyed golf, music and dogs. Richard was a cigar aficionado and a proud owner of a 1980 Corvette. He loved to cook and eat Italian food and was known for being a great storyteller.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Peter Gambaccini. He is survived by his wife Gayle Gambaccini of Greensboro, NC; sister, Darlene DiNoia and husband Frank of Worcester, MA; brother, Donald Gambaccini of West Boylston, MA; nieces and nephews, Eliza DiNoia, Todd DiNoia, Frank DiNoia, Jr., David Gambaccini and Evalyn O'Rourke; along with stepchildren Leigh Ann Kelley, Michael Henry, Christopher Henry and Sarah Gordon.
A celebration of his life will be held at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27409 on April 17, 12 p.m. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a reception at the church. In lieu of customary condolences, the family requests donations in Richard's memory be made to Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
