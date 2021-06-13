Morton, Richard Edwin
April 9, 957 - June 4, 2021
Richard Edwin Morton (Ric), 64, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a year long battle with cancer. He was born in Columbia, SC to Richard Mason Morton of Charleston, SC and Nancy Moore Morton of Florence, SC.
Ric earned his B.A. in Geology at Guilford College in Greensboro and his Juris Doctor (law) degree at the University of South Carolina-Columbia. He practiced environmental law in Charlotte for thirty years and was employed as a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson. Ric was recognized many times for legal excellence, most recently as Environmental Lawyer of the Year 2021 in Charlotte. His undergraduate degree in Geology led him to Reno, Nevada, where he has many friends from those years of exploring the desert and riding bicycles before he returned to school for his law degree. He was an avid cyclist and nationally ranked adventure racer who was drawn not only to the challenge of outdoor sports but also to the close relationships built by racing teams. He loved the outdoors and was happiest when hiking with the family dogs, mountain biking at the Charlotte Whitewater Center, or camping during long adventure races or with his family. Adept at auto mechanics, he enjoyed tinkering with several old sports cars over the years and was in the process of restoring a beloved 1968 Triumph 250. He was a dedicated friend and mentor to many and a loving father, husband, son and brother who treasured all of his relationships.
Ric was predeceased by his father, Richard (Dick) Morton. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lynn Moorhead Morton (Charlotte and Asheville); children, Nolen Elizabeth Morton (Washington, DC), Mason Robert Morton (Charleston, SC), and Jackson Moorhead Morton (Charlotte, NC); mother, Nancy Moore Morton (New Bern, NC); and sister, Lisa Beth Morton (Rougemont, NC); as well as many cherished in law brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Charlotte's Levine Dickson Hospice House for their support during the last weeks of Ric's life as well as the caring chemotherapy staff at Messino Cancer Center in Asheville, NC where he underwent treatment.
A celebration of Ric's life will be held in September 2021 at Town Brewing Company in Charlotte, where he was part owner and founder. Details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the local Humane Society of your choice, Warren Wilson College (Asheville) at https://warren-wilson.edu/giving/
, and Guilford College (Greensboro) at giving.Guilford.edu
.
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.