Echerd, Robert "Jack" Jackson
November 23, 1930 - June 10, 2021
Dr. Robert Jackson "Jack" Echerd, 90, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Dr. Echerd was born in Taylorsville, NC on November 23, 1930 to Annie Fox and Edward Bryan Echerd. After serving in the US Army, he received a BS degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College and a doctorate from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN. He practiced optometry in Greensboro for fifty-five years.
Dr. Echerd was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served on numerous committees, was a Deacon and taught Sunday school for over thirty years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty B. Echerd. He also leaves behind his daughter Marissa E. Austin (Jeff) of Greensboro; three granddaughters: Caroline and Kate Austin; Misty Chance of Burlington and a brother, Jimmy Sipe of Hickory, NC. He was predeceased by his son Robert J. Echerd, Jr. and by five siblings.
Dr. Echerd enjoyed gardening, photography, and telling a good joke. Music was his passion and he could often be found playing any number of instruments – guitar being his favorite. He cherished being surrounded by family, especially his daughter and granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401 or the American Heart Association
.
Triad Cremation & Funeral Service
2110 Veasley St
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.