Robert Jackson "Jack" Echerd
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Echerd, Robert "Jack" Jackson

November 23, 1930 - June 10, 2021

Dr. Robert Jackson "Jack" Echerd, 90, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Dr. Echerd was born in Taylorsville, NC on November 23, 1930 to Annie Fox and Edward Bryan Echerd. After serving in the US Army, he received a BS degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College and a doctorate from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN. He practiced optometry in Greensboro for fifty-five years.

Dr. Echerd was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served on numerous committees, was a Deacon and taught Sunday school for over thirty years.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty B. Echerd. He also leaves behind his daughter Marissa E. Austin (Jeff) of Greensboro; three granddaughters: Caroline and Kate Austin; Misty Chance of Burlington and a brother, Jimmy Sipe of Hickory, NC. He was predeceased by his son Robert J. Echerd, Jr. and by five siblings.

Dr. Echerd enjoyed gardening, photography, and telling a good joke. Music was his passion and he could often be found playing any number of instruments – guitar being his favorite. He cherished being surrounded by family, especially his daughter and granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401 or the American Heart Association.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Veasley St
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
1000 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I am saddened to hear of Jack's passing. He was a colleague of mine and we often sat together at meetings and I always enjoyed our conversations and interactions. He had a fantastic reputation as an optometrist and was a faithful servant to God and mankind. I will greatly miss him....
Dr. John K. Lindsay
Friend
June 14, 2021
Dr. Echerd was my first Optometrist. He was so patient with me since I was so scared and didn't know what to expect. Turns out all I needed was reading glasses. I will always remember his kindness and say prayers for his family.
Dolly Knight
June 14, 2021
So sad to hear of Dr. Echerd's passing. He was my optometrist for years before he retired. Prayers for friends and family during this time!
Kaylyn Canter
Other
June 14, 2021
Jack Echerd was one of the finest gentlemen I had ever known. It was an honor to have him as a colleague.
Will Dolan
June 13, 2021
He was the very first Optometrist my parents took me too when I was in 4th grade. He made my life entirely different. I didn't know I couldn't see until he put my first glasses on me. Thank you sir. RIP
Bill Moffitt
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results