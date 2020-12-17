Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Speaks Matthews
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Matthews, Ruby Speaks

August 8, 1929 - December 15, 2020

Ruby Speaks Matthews, 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Blumenthal Nursing Center.

A private graveside service for family only will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, at Stokesdale United Methodist Church cemetery with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating. The service will be live-streamed at stokesdaleumc.org and on their Facebook page.

A native of Ashe County, NC, Ruby was born on August 8, 1929, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Speaks and Susie Severt Speaks. She was a graduate of Appalachian State Teachers College and retired from the Guilford County public school system, having taught at Stokesdale and Summerfield elementary schools and Northwest Middle School.

She was active in both her church and community. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered with Hospice for 5 years and then became involved in the Good Samaritan Ministry/Food Pantry in Stokesdale. As an active member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church, she served in various ministries, including Vacation Bible School, Methodist Youth Fellowship, and the Missions Committee.

Her husband, Clifton H. Matthews, preceded her in death on August 28, 2020 as well as a brother Edward Speaks, and sisters Laura Ashley and Ruth Dugas.

Surviving are son Jeff Matthews and his wife, Gloria, of Salisbury; daughters Susan Jones and her husband, Randle, of Stokesdale and Jane East and her husband, Jim of Greensboro; sisters Louise Elrod of Greensboro and Lois Poteat (Jim) of Salisbury; brother Richard Speaks (Linda) of Mooresville; grandchildren Jessica Belk (Andrew), B. Christian Matthews (Cordie), Katelyn Jones (fiancé Hank Perkins); and great-grandchildren Stewart Ruby Matthews, Cora Matthews, Brayden Belk, and Renley Belk.

The family is planning to have a celebration of Ruby's life at a later date and will not have a formal visitation. However, friends are welcome to pay their respects at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale on Friday afternoon from 1 until 6:30 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Ministry, P.O. Box 202, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357.

You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
So sorry to hear about Ruby´s passing. I always loved her and her friendly spirit. Love to all the family, those I knew and those I never met. Lois and Jim, hoping you are doing well.
Joy Bolling
January 7, 2021
Susan, I am so sorry for your loss and loosing a precious friend. My prayers are with you and the rest of the family....
Vickie Coates
December 19, 2020
You all are in my thoughts and prayers so sorry for your loss and I am glad to have met Mrs Ruby as well as your dad both really sweet they're both together again looking down on you all please stay safe & take care
Felisha Anderson
December 19, 2020
Heaven has gained a special angel. I will miss her we shared a special bond only for short time but it seemed like a lifetime. I loved her get and go spirit and her sense of humor. Love you NaNa
Latrice Johnson
December 19, 2020
Will miss you miss Ruby. I feel so fortunate to have been able to see you so recently, hold your hand, and see you smile. Praying for you and your family.
Kelly Gentry
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mrs Ruby´s passing. She was such a sweet person. She will surely be missed in a lot of locations. She was active in a lot of community activities .
Margaret Norris
December 18, 2020
Ruby was such a sweet, beautiful lady! I taught with her at NWMS, and my daughter had her as her 6th grade teacher there. She was such a great co-worker and a fantastic, caring teacher! She will be missed! My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Carole Simpson
December 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Sheila Dunlap Cook
December 17, 2020
Always loved Ms. Ruby!! Jeff, Susan, and Jane, my sincere condolences to y´all and your family. You know she and Mama will be checking in with each other soon!
Pam Pegram Dufresne
December 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family members. May you be comforted.
Isabel Gamiddo
Friend
December 17, 2020
My sincere sympathy to all of the family. Ms Ruby was such a wonderful person. She helped so many people during her life from being a great teacher to even more in her services to our community. I´ve always admired her and thought so much of her as a really beautiful person
Judy Lemmons Pegram
December 17, 2020
A Special and Beautiful Lady! Always thought of her as my second mother as we were growing up! You will forever be in my heart!!
Betty Southern
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results