Matthews, Ruby Speaks
August 8, 1929 - December 15, 2020
Ruby Speaks Matthews, 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Blumenthal Nursing Center.
A private graveside service for family only will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, at Stokesdale United Methodist Church cemetery with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney officiating. The service will be live-streamed at stokesdaleumc.org
and on their Facebook page.
A native of Ashe County, NC, Ruby was born on August 8, 1929, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Speaks and Susie Severt Speaks. She was a graduate of Appalachian State Teachers College and retired from the Guilford County public school system, having taught at Stokesdale and Summerfield elementary schools and Northwest Middle School.
She was active in both her church and community. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered with Hospice for 5 years and then became involved in the Good Samaritan Ministry/Food Pantry in Stokesdale. As an active member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church, she served in various ministries, including Vacation Bible School, Methodist Youth Fellowship, and the Missions Committee.
Her husband, Clifton H. Matthews, preceded her in death on August 28, 2020 as well as a brother Edward Speaks, and sisters Laura Ashley and Ruth Dugas.
Surviving are son Jeff Matthews and his wife, Gloria, of Salisbury; daughters Susan Jones and her husband, Randle, of Stokesdale and Jane East and her husband, Jim of Greensboro; sisters Louise Elrod of Greensboro and Lois Poteat (Jim) of Salisbury; brother Richard Speaks (Linda) of Mooresville; grandchildren Jessica Belk (Andrew), B. Christian Matthews (Cordie), Katelyn Jones (fiancé Hank Perkins); and great-grandchildren Stewart Ruby Matthews, Cora Matthews, Brayden Belk, and Renley Belk.
The family is planning to have a celebration of Ruby's life at a later date and will not have a formal visitation. However, friends are welcome to pay their respects at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale on Friday afternoon from 1 until 6:30 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Ministry, P.O. Box 202, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2020.