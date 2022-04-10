Fitzgibbon, Ruth H.
June 25, 1934 - March 31, 2022
Ruth Hutchins Fitzgibbon, 87, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital on March 31, 2022, in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the late Alvin Carl and Mattie Jean Hutchins. She met her husband, John, on a blind date with her sister, Glennis, and her husband. Ruth and John subsequently enrolled in and graduated from the University of Alabama.
Ruth was known for her devotion to her family, her fierce independence and spunk, her sense of humor, her fondness for antiques and her vast collection of Christmas decorations. She had a keen eye for decorating and was a talented artist. Her twelve-foot-tall Christmas trees, encrusted with ornaments, were something to behold. Ruth and John lived for many years in the North Carolina mountains and treasured their time there, along with many trips to the beach. Ruth was full of energy and worked tirelessly in her yard and perennial gardens.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John Thomas Fitzgibbon, her daughter Susan Fitzgibbon Shumaker (Brad), her son John Thomas Fitzgibbon, Jr., and her grandchildren, John Hutchins Wheless and Whitley Shumaker Nichelson (Michael). She was preceded in death by her five siblings and her beloved daughter-in-law, Susan Holley Fitzgibbon.
A memorial service will be held at the Well-Spring Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre on Monday, May 16th, at 2 pm with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cone Health Congregational Nursing Program, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Well-Spring Benevolence Assistance Fund, or a charity of the donor's choice
. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Moses Cone Hospital and at Well-Spring for their loving care and support.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
for the Fitzgibbon family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.