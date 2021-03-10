Though I never had the opportunity to meet her, I have always wanted to. I did know her wonderful parents and daughter, Uncle Frank and beautiful Aunt Edith, and Karen, from when they came to visit my grandmother. I wish that they were all still there, and I wonder about Karen, and very much hope that she has had a wonderful life. My sympathy goes to her. With Love, Guy Spahr

Guy S Weddle March 21, 2021