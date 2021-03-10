Menu
Theona Bryant
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC
Bryant, Theona

May 23, 1931 - February 28, 2021

Theona Bryant has passed February 28, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Though I never had the opportunity to meet her, I have always wanted to. I did know her wonderful parents and daughter, Uncle Frank and beautiful Aunt Edith, and Karen, from when they came to visit my grandmother. I wish that they were all still there, and I wonder about Karen, and very much hope that she has had a wonderful life. My sympathy goes to her. With Love, Guy Spahr
Guy S Weddle
March 21, 2021
I lived on Whittington Street just around the corner from Theona
growing up. I also went to GSH with her.
Betty Bethune Andrews
Friend
March 11, 2021
