Dr. William Edmund "Bill" Bowman
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of the Carolinas - Raleigh
2205 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC
Bowman, Dr. William "Bill" Edmund

March 4, 1948 - March 6, 2021

William Edmund "Bill" Bowman, Jr. of Greensboro died unexpectedly on March 6, 2021, at the age of 73. Bill will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, physician, and friend.

Bill was born in 1948 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and grew up in Colfax, North Carolina. He graduated from Davidson College in 1970 and went on to obtain his degree in medicine from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 1974. Following medical school, he entered the United States Army and was originally stationed in San Francisco, California, where he completed his general surgery residency and served as an army surgeon. He served for seven years and left the army with the rank of major.

Following his time in the army, Bill and his family returned to North Carolina, settling in Greensboro. He practiced surgery in Greensboro for three decades and loved working with thousands of patients, doctors, nurses, and medical staff. Bill was actively involved in the American Medical Association, serving in the House of Delegates. Upon retirement from the practice of medicine, Bill served an additional nine years as vice president of medical affairs for Cone Health.

Outside of his fulfilling career dedicated to the medical care of others, Bill found great enjoyment in many activities. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends. Those who knew Bill best will remember him for his kind smile, unique sense of humor, and readiness to help whenever called upon. Bill was at his happiest on the family farm in Colfax, where he devoted many hours of hard work to keeping cattle, raising crops, and enjoying the woods and pond. He was an avid tennis player, fisherman, gardener, and birdwatcher, and he had even taken up making his own jellies and preserves. He was a faithful fan of the UNC Tarheels, the Davidson Wildcats, and the UNCG Spartans. Service to others was of paramount importance to Bill, and he dedicated many hours volunteering with the Healing Gardens at Wesley Long Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, and other organizations.

Bill's final day of life was one filled with many of the things that made him happiest. He won two sets of tennis in the morning, played baseball with his son and grandsons in the afternoon, and had dinner with his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Gay Bowman, daughter Natalie Bowman (Daniel Gilstrap) of Chapel Hill, son Andrew Bowman (Megan Rudock) of Greensboro, grandsons Henry Bowman and Paul Bowman, and granddaughter Millicent Gilstrap. He was preceded in death by his parents William E. "Ebbie" Bowman and Panthea Boyd Bowman. Bill also leaves behind countless friends, family members, and colleagues, all of whom meant a great deal to him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cone Healing Gardens Fund at https://www.conehealth.com/giving/ways-to-give/cancer-center/ or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro at https://habitatgreensboro.org/give/. Plans for a memorial service are not yet available.

Cremation Society of the Carolinas

2205 E. Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2021.
I just learned this past weekend that Bill had passed away I do not have the words to express my thoughts and sorrow for the loss of this great man. He and I spent many afternoons hunting and fishing or just hanging out. I wish you and your family all the best and I will will always think of Bill in a special way
william scott
Friend
November 29, 2021
Dear Gay and Family, We were so saddened to learn of Bill's unexpected death. Bill was a wonderful colleague and friend and we have many fond memories of our association when we lived in Greensboro. Please know that we are praying for all of you in the days ahead as you grieve and heal the loss of a truly wonderful man. He will be missed by many. With our deepest sympathy, Steve and Suzanne Fletcher, NC
Steve and Suzanne Blievernicht
Friend
June 3, 2021
I worked with Dr Bowman for at least 15 years (GSA and CCS), and he was always patient- focused and a true gentleman. I still chuckle at the many times he'd get a call that " your cows are out"...! But the best laugh story is when he surprised you, Gay, at home while you were vacuuming. You nearly beat him to a pulp with the vacuum hose!! I have shared that story so many times...and can vividly see him telling it. I send my sincerest condolences to you and your family.
Lynn Stevens, BSN, RN
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Dr. Bowman was a wonderful person and very good surgeonwhom I assisted many times during my nursing career in the OR. May you, family and friends, receive comfort from God and the wonderful memories of him.
Carolyn Dickson
March 20, 2021
Gay ...I am so sad reading of Bill's passing. In truth, I did not know your husband. However, I know how happy and productive you have been over the many years I've come to know you. I am so sorry for your loss. My sympathy to you and your family.
Dan Acker
March 16, 2021
Gay, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I worked with Bill most when he was Vice President of Medical Affairs and both of our departments were in the Quality Division. We also bonded as Wildcats and I enjoyed his sense of humor and appreciated his kindness to everyone he encountered. I hope that with time the pain of your loss eases and you and you family find joy in the love and memories you shared for so long.
Hope Rife
March 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.Prayers of comfort.Dr Bowman was a great surgeon,I woke up several times to his smiling saying everything went great.Thank you
Wanda Sparks Cates
March 13, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Hard loss after such a past year in 2020. I have always appreciated your Alliance work and his work and support of the Medical Society and Alliance through your very active involvement.
Linda Hanrahan
March 13, 2021
Gay, We are sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. You and your family are in our prayers.
Matt Mangum
March 13, 2021
So saddened to hear of his passing. I was privileged to work with and learn so much from Bill over the course of the last 3 decades. He taught me so much in my early years as a new nurse, and had such a kind, gentle, and always FUN and humorous outlook. After working together many years and becoming friends, he saved my mother´s life when she needed emergency exploratory surgery. His name comes up frequently in our family when we count our blessings. Heartfelt condolences to his family; we are holding you in our thoughts and prayers. He was a true super hero
Laine McKinney Tousey
March 12, 2021
My condolences to the family of a cherished colleague. Dr Bowman was a fine teacher and a wonderful role model.
Dr. Kat Rice
March 12, 2021
My sincerest condolences to you and your family at this most difficult time. Sending love and hugs your way.
MaryAnn Homer
March 12, 2021
So sorry to read this, Gay. It must have been a shock, if he were playing tennis and baseball on the day he departed. Makes us all want to live life to the fullest. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dorothy Nance
March 12, 2021
Gay, you and your family have our deepest sympathies. May God bless you with courage and strength these difficult days.
Gary and Gail Delaney, South Carolina
March 12, 2021
Thought and prayers for his family and friends during this difficult time. I worked with Dr Bowman at Wesley Long and he was an amazing physician.
Melissa O'Dell-Yates
March 11, 2021
Dear Gay, I´m so sorry to hear about your husband Bill. Words fail to express sorrow at a time like this, please know that I´ll be thinking about you and your family and keeping you in my prayers.
Kathy Kobs
March 11, 2021
I worked with Dr. Bowman at Moses Cone for many years. He was a joy to work with, always available and always kind. He will be missed.
Jill Pegram
March 11, 2021
We were so very saddened to hear about Bill. Anytime we called on Bill to assist us, he was there for us. He was all about family. What a kind, humble man he was. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers. Hold those memories close to your hearts.
Henry and Connie White
March 11, 2021
I worked with Dr. Bowman at Moses Cone. I liked him and had great respect for him. I was stunned to read of his passing. He will be missed. Prayers for his family at this difficult time.
Barbara Key
March 11, 2021
I worked with Dr. Bowman at both Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals. It was always a pleasure. I am saddened to hear of his death. My prayers of comfort are with your family.
Ophelia Moore
March 11, 2021
Bill was a great friend and we played a lot of tennis together when I first moved to Greensboro in 1980. I was a chaplain at Wesley Long for a while and ran into Bill often. I´m very thankful that he called me his friend. May God comfort you in this difficult time. John Kimmons
John Kimmons
March 11, 2021
I worked with Dr. Bowman at Wesley Long and have such good memories of him. My thoughts and prayers are with the family as I know he will be dearly missed.
Tara Dark
March 11, 2021
Gay, I am so sorry to hear about Bill´s passing . My prayers are with you , Andrew and Natalie and all those who knew and loved him. I will always remember the good times we all had as neighbors ,raising our young families .Bill will be truly missed . May God Bless you all during this difficult time .
Richard Wall
March 11, 2021
I am so sad at hearing the news of losing Bill. I can attest to his active and respected involvement in the medical community here in Greensboro with Gay alongside. I pray that a comforting peace will come to the family as this unexpected loss must be devastating. You are in my heart.
Margaret Bertrand
March 11, 2021
I worked at Wesley Long in surgery with Dr. Bowman. I am very sorry to hear of his death. He was much admired by everyone. My sympathies to his family.
Maxine R Spangler RN
March 11, 2021
Sending all of you my deepest sympathies for the sudden loss of Bill. It is hard to believe he is gone. My husband, Ron, and I had lunch with him at a Thai restaurant when we were back for my fiftieth high school reunion. He came from working in the garden at Wesley Long, I believe. He told us all about all of you and how proud he was of his family. May he rest in peace.
Deborah Baker Goldfeder
March 11, 2021
