So saddened to hear of his passing. I was privileged to work with and learn so much from Bill over the course of the last 3 decades. He taught me so much in my early years as a new nurse, and had such a kind, gentle, and always FUN and humorous outlook. After working together many years and becoming friends, he saved my mother´s life when she needed emergency exploratory surgery. His name comes up frequently in our family when we count our blessings. Heartfelt condolences to his family; we are holding you in our thoughts and prayers. He was a true super hero

Laine McKinney Tousey March 12, 2021