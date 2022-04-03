Donald "Keith" Williams, 74

July 7, 1947 - February 27, 2022

Donald "Keith" Williams of Dallas, TX was born to Don and Florence (Tiny) Williams on July 7, 1947, in Townsend MT. He passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 74 on February 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Hilda DeBorde, Ellen Williams, Fred and Nellie Williams, his parents, and his sister, Wendie Sumrell.

He is survived by his sisters, Donna Ohs of Helena, MT, Teri Mallik (Tom) of Rockwall, TX, and his Uncle Kenny Brooks, from Medina, OH. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, and his special friends.

After Keith attended Broadwater County High School in Townsend, MT, he went on to study French and German at the University of Montana in Missoula graduating in 1970. After graduation Keith served in the Peace Corp in Togo West Africa and Nepal. Later, he continued his studies at several universities in Ohio and Texas, France, and Germany. He added English, Spanish, History, and Special Ed to his credentials. He also earned teaching certificates in all those subject areas in several states. Keith loved teaching and became the Chairperson of the Foreign Language Department at Skyline High School in Dallas, one of the top high schools in the nation and winner of the United States National Academic Championship in 1985.

Family and friends will remember Keith for his love of Montana, his intellect, and his infallible memory, which earned him the title of family historian. He was an avid reader and if asked, his favorite place would be the library. He enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, watching PBS documentaries, and listening to music. His favorite genres were classical and folk. Beverly Sills was his favorite opera singer along with all the great tenors. Mozart was his favorite composer. Joan Baez and Judy Collins were his favorite folk artists, but he also enjoyed Emmylou Harris.

Per his request, his ashes will be buried with his paternal grandmother, Ellen Williams, at the Deep Creek Cemetery in Townsend, Montana. He will be missed by all of us. Rest in God's peace, Keith.