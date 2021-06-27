JOHN SCOTT ROBSON

February 10, 1946 – June 21, 2021

John Scott Robson, 75, of East Helena passed away on June 21, 2021, at his home. He was born February 10, 1946 to Fred and Alverda Robson in Salmon, Idaho.

He attended school in Salmon, Idaho, Deer Lodge, Montana and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1965. He enlisted in the US Air Force in November, 1965. He trained and served at various Air Force bases and then was transferred to Clark AFB in the Philippines in 1966, at the height of the VietNam war. He was the crew chief of a T39 jet and went everywhere that the plane went, as he was in charge of preparing, repairing and refueling the plane. He flew many missions to destinations in VietNam and Thailand. He was honorably discharged in February, 1968 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He also received the VietNam War Veteran medal from US Representative Ryan Zinke. John attended Helena Vo-Tech from 1970 to 1972.

John and Coreen Caldwell were married on August 20, 1969 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho LDS Temple. They would have been married for 52 years in August, 2021. He was a lifelong, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings in the Church. He was serving as the 6th Avenue Church Building Representative and as a Home Teacher at the time of his death. He always tried to complete those responsibilities to the best of his abilities.

John worked at several of the Helena car dealerships, beginning at Grimes Buick where he eventually became the "Honda Man" when Hondas were first introduced. He became an ASE Master Auto Technician and retired in 2002 due to poor health. He was always willing to diagnose and repair vehicles and anything with a small engine for his family and friends. If he couldn't fix something, it was not worth fixing! He enjoyed fishing (especially at Park Lake); camping in a travel trailer; tinkering in his garage; reading the Scriptures, Westerns and mysteries. He loved attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and school activities. He was a humble and loving man, always had a kind or encouraging word for everyone and was always respectful of others' feelings. He lived a full, happy life and a life of service. He loved serving God and his Church, his family, friends, and neighbors and it was his honor to have served his country. He endured to the end, in spite of many physical ailments throughout his entire life. We are so grateful to know that we will be able to be reunited with him again someday.

He is survived by his wife, Coreen, sons Greg (Cami) Robson of Clancy, Jeremy (Kelly) Robson of East Helena and daughter, Rebecca (Joe) McAnally of East Helena; sister-in-law, Carolyn Robson of Florida; 9 grandchildren: JP, Will and Luke Robson; Emily and Brian McAnally; Chelise, Breana, Kyra, and Kason Robson; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. His family meant everything to him and they were the pride and joy of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Maxine Robson and Janet Studebaker, and brothers, Dean Robson and Kent Robson and one grandson, Jaxon Robson.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 28, at 11:00 am. at the LDS Church Building at 1610 East 6th Avenue in Helena. A receptionuncheon will follow the funeral in the cultural hall. At 2:00, internment will take place at Fort Harrison with military honors.