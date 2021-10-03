Menu
Joseph W. Yuricic
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Joseph W. Yuricic

October 8, 1949 - September 28, 2021

Joseph W. Yuricic passed away September 28, 2021 after an ATV accident. He was born to Albert and Barbara Yuricic in East Helena, MT on October 8, 1949. He graduated in 1967 from Helena's Catholic Central School. Joe married Leta Hilliard, August 23, 1973, and they were blessed with two children, Stacey and Robert.

Joe's 40 year Military career started in the Air National Guard and later transferring to the Army National Guard. He served one tour in Iraq in 2005, ending his career in 2009 as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the State of Montana. Throughout his life, he received numerous military awards and served on many local and national committees.

Joe was full of life. He loved Harleys, Corvettes, and ATVs. He was an avid woodworker, welder, and all-around handyman!

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Al and Barbara, in-laws Nora and Bob Hilliard, sister-in-law Lorie and brother-in-law Herbie. Joe is survived by his wife Leta of 48 years, daughter Stacey (Jesse) Grantham, grandchildren Ashlyn, Casey and Jerzie, son Robert Yuricic, brother Rocky (Mary) Yuricic, brother-in-law Steve (Nadine) Hilliard, sister-in-law Carol Hilliard, and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe is also survived by an abundance of lifelong friends.

There will be an interment service at the VA Cemetery with Military Honors on Friday, October 8th at 10 a.m. Memorials can be made to Food Share of Helena, Lewis and Clark Humane Society, VA Cemetery, or the Military Museum. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joe.



Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Interment
10:00a.m.
VA Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe Yuricic was my cousin and he was a good man. I send my thoughts and prayers to his family
Dawn Robinson
Family
October 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Joe was a really great guy. We always enjoyed seeing him.
George & Sharon Warn
Friend
October 6, 2021
To the family of JoJo, my husband Ken and I send our deepest sympathies. We are heart broken this world has lost a wonderful man who's spirit touched so many.
Sandra Black Shaw
Family
October 5, 2021
Leta and family, I´m so sorry for your loss and love of your life. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Becky (Radley) Schulze
Friend
October 4, 2021
Michael and Chris Casey
October 3, 2021
