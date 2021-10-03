Joseph W. Yuricic

October 8, 1949 - September 28, 2021

Joseph W. Yuricic passed away September 28, 2021 after an ATV accident. He was born to Albert and Barbara Yuricic in East Helena, MT on October 8, 1949. He graduated in 1967 from Helena's Catholic Central School. Joe married Leta Hilliard, August 23, 1973, and they were blessed with two children, Stacey and Robert.

Joe's 40 year Military career started in the Air National Guard and later transferring to the Army National Guard. He served one tour in Iraq in 2005, ending his career in 2009 as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the State of Montana. Throughout his life, he received numerous military awards and served on many local and national committees.

Joe was full of life. He loved Harleys, Corvettes, and ATVs. He was an avid woodworker, welder, and all-around handyman!

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Al and Barbara, in-laws Nora and Bob Hilliard, sister-in-law Lorie and brother-in-law Herbie. Joe is survived by his wife Leta of 48 years, daughter Stacey (Jesse) Grantham, grandchildren Ashlyn, Casey and Jerzie, son Robert Yuricic, brother Rocky (Mary) Yuricic, brother-in-law Steve (Nadine) Hilliard, sister-in-law Carol Hilliard, and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe is also survived by an abundance of lifelong friends.

There will be an interment service at the VA Cemetery with Military Honors on Friday, October 8th at 10 a.m. Memorials can be made to Food Share of Helena, Lewis and Clark Humane Society, VA Cemetery, or the Military Museum.