Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kelly Francis Flynn
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Kelly Francis Flynn

On the evening of March 3, 2021, Kelly Francis Flynn passed away after a dogged four-year struggle with cancer. Kelly ran the ranch and imparted his wisdom until his final day, then said he was ready to go Home. He was surrounded by family members at the time of his passing at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT.

Kelly was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Rose Flynn and his brothers Joel and Steven. He is survived by his wife Jill, his daughters Shannon (Lynn Reynolds) and Siobhan, his twin brother and best friend Kevin (Nora), brothers Gary (Theresa) and Bryan (Emulyn), sisters Loralee (Dave) Wilkey and Teresa (Dan) Artz, and sisters-in-law Peggy Flynn and Sharon Flynn.

Kelly was born and raised in Townsend, MT, where he worked hard on the family ranch, participated in 4-H, and began his life-time love with sports. The "Flyin' Flynns" terrorized the basketball courts, and then Kelly went on to a stellar track career, which took him to Western Montana College and later to Denmark to run for several years, then to years of coaching Montana distance runners and training future coaches.

He came home from Denmark to teach but ultimately returned to the ranch and the mountains that he loved. With his father and brothers and later his wife and daughters, he developed a paradise for hunters, summer vacationers and family at Hidden Hollow Hideaway. Kelly believed firmly in his mission as a "temporary steward of the land", and he worked tirelessly to create healthy forests, nurture productive fields, and protect the wildlife. The consummate cowboy and outdoorsman, he shepherded guests around the mountains on horseback, led hunters (laboring to keep up with his torrid pace) through the mountains in pursuit of elk, and regaled them with tales once back at the Hideaway Lodge. His puns and dadisms were epic, and he could always tell a story with expression, sound effects and drama, engaging many an audience.

Kelly's love of the land, along with a strong desire to serve his community and state, led him to the Montana Legislature, where he served as a Representative from 2010 - 2018. He was proud of his work on conservation legislation and efforts to support his constituents, and he made many treasured friends in the process of serving Montana. He was a longstanding member of the Montana Outfitter and Guides Association, where he presided as President from 2000-2002 and spent his years working to promote the industry and preserve a hunting heritage for all Montanans.

Sports, speaking, and stewarding aside, though, Kelly's greatest passion was for his family. He loved them fiercely and devoted himself to following and supporting his wife and daughters' pursuits. Kelly taught his girls to raise a baby lamb, to ride a horse, to shoot a basketball, to doctor a calf… and ultimately to run a ranch. His greatest pride was watching their pursuits, from 4-H and sporting accomplishments when they were young to coaching, teaching and counseling professions when they were older.

In spite of the pain and adversity brought by the cancer in recent years, Kelly attacked life with the same competitiveness and drive he channeled into sports. His strength and grace during his battle was an inspiration to many, and he frequently noted he was "grateful for every day". He truly lived the motto he imparted on the Legislative floor in 2017, during his sine die speech, when he said, "Remember the past, plan for the future, but live for today!"

We'll be holding a celebration of life on July 23, 2021 at Hidden Hollow Hideaway, the place that Kelly loved most. In the meantime, please share any memories or stories about Kelly or lessons you'll take forward from him or things you admire about him to [email protected]

Kelly believed strongly in individuals taking care of their community locally. He also steadily supported stewardship of the land and wildlife. In lieu of flowers, he would love for you to make a donation to a local charity of your choice that you believe will help educate, support, and uplift those in your own community or to a charity related to land stewardship. Let us know at the above address and include your memories.

Until we meet again, we will feel Kelly's presence in the scent of the first green grass in the spring, in the echo of elk bugling in the fall and in the glow of every sunrise over the Hideaway.

Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kelly.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
23
Celebration of Life
Hidden Hollow Hideaway
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Har two marvelous stays at the ranch in the company of Kelly. Will always remember Kelly as a great human being.
Rick Kilton
Friend
February 24, 2022
John, Connor and Evan Hoyle
July 15, 2021
It was with great sadness that we heard Kelly had died.A group of us,friends and family visited the ranch in 2015 it was a wonderful experience.I have ridden all my life and riding with Kelly was a privilege he was a very special person. Our thoughts are with Jill and her lovely girls and the wider family.
Sharon Molyneux
May 5, 2021
Please accept my warmest condolences. I am truly sorry for your loss. As you make your journey through life you meet a few individuals who are outstanding human beings. For me, Kelly was one of those people. He was soft spoken, but people listened when he talked. Kelly was a man with strong values and high integrity. I remember when he was running for the legislature. I sent him some money to help fund his campaign.
After the election, he returned part of my money because he didnt use it all. I've never heard of a politician returning money.

Making the world a better place during your life is an important legacy. Kelly most definitely did that. Successful people are also judged on what they left behind.
Jill and Kelly raised two wonderful
daughters.

In closing, I am both sad and happy thinking about Kelly. I am sad on his passing, but happy he was part of my life.

Please know I am thinking of your family and friends!

Sincerely, John M. Overstreet




John Overstreet
Friend
March 25, 2021
Jill and family, you´re in my prayers. Kelly´s riding tall in Heaven. Peace be with you.
Kit Warfield
March 13, 2021
As a legislator, Kelly was a refreshing and articulate voice of reason. His service to Montana is much appreciated. RIP Kelly Flynn.
Dick Shockley
March 13, 2021
Kelly, I will miss your competitive spirit all those times we met on the basketball court during Townsend tournaments. I just regret that I never got to be on your team. God Bless you and your family. Rest in peace.
Bill Walker
Friend
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results