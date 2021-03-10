Kelly Francis Flynn

On the evening of March 3, 2021, Kelly Francis Flynn passed away after a dogged four-year struggle with cancer. Kelly ran the ranch and imparted his wisdom until his final day, then said he was ready to go Home. He was surrounded by family members at the time of his passing at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT.

Kelly was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Rose Flynn and his brothers Joel and Steven. He is survived by his wife Jill, his daughters Shannon (Lynn Reynolds) and Siobhan, his twin brother and best friend Kevin (Nora), brothers Gary (Theresa) and Bryan (Emulyn), sisters Loralee (Dave) Wilkey and Teresa (Dan) Artz, and sisters-in-law Peggy Flynn and Sharon Flynn.

Kelly was born and raised in Townsend, MT, where he worked hard on the family ranch, participated in 4-H, and began his life-time love with sports. The "Flyin' Flynns" terrorized the basketball courts, and then Kelly went on to a stellar track career, which took him to Western Montana College and later to Denmark to run for several years, then to years of coaching Montana distance runners and training future coaches.

He came home from Denmark to teach but ultimately returned to the ranch and the mountains that he loved. With his father and brothers and later his wife and daughters, he developed a paradise for hunters, summer vacationers and family at Hidden Hollow Hideaway. Kelly believed firmly in his mission as a "temporary steward of the land", and he worked tirelessly to create healthy forests, nurture productive fields, and protect the wildlife. The consummate cowboy and outdoorsman, he shepherded guests around the mountains on horseback, led hunters (laboring to keep up with his torrid pace) through the mountains in pursuit of elk, and regaled them with tales once back at the Hideaway Lodge. His puns and dadisms were epic, and he could always tell a story with expression, sound effects and drama, engaging many an audience.

Kelly's love of the land, along with a strong desire to serve his community and state, led him to the Montana Legislature, where he served as a Representative from 2010 - 2018. He was proud of his work on conservation legislation and efforts to support his constituents, and he made many treasured friends in the process of serving Montana. He was a longstanding member of the Montana Outfitter and Guides Association, where he presided as President from 2000-2002 and spent his years working to promote the industry and preserve a hunting heritage for all Montanans.

Sports, speaking, and stewarding aside, though, Kelly's greatest passion was for his family. He loved them fiercely and devoted himself to following and supporting his wife and daughters' pursuits. Kelly taught his girls to raise a baby lamb, to ride a horse, to shoot a basketball, to doctor a calf… and ultimately to run a ranch. His greatest pride was watching their pursuits, from 4-H and sporting accomplishments when they were young to coaching, teaching and counseling professions when they were older.

In spite of the pain and adversity brought by the cancer in recent years, Kelly attacked life with the same competitiveness and drive he channeled into sports. His strength and grace during his battle was an inspiration to many, and he frequently noted he was "grateful for every day". He truly lived the motto he imparted on the Legislative floor in 2017, during his sine die speech, when he said, "Remember the past, plan for the future, but live for today!"

We'll be holding a celebration of life on July 23, 2021 at Hidden Hollow Hideaway, the place that Kelly loved most. In the meantime, please share any memories or stories about Kelly or lessons you'll take forward from him or things you admire about him to [email protected]

Kelly believed strongly in individuals taking care of their community locally. He also steadily supported stewardship of the land and wildlife. In lieu of flowers, he would love for you to make a donation to a local charity of your choice that you believe will help educate, support, and uplift those in your own community or to a charity related to land stewardship. Let us know at the above address and include your memories.

Until we meet again, we will feel Kelly's presence in the scent of the first green grass in the spring, in the echo of elk bugling in the fall and in the glow of every sunrise over the Hideaway.

Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kelly.