Kim Culley Milburn

April 14, 1944 - June 20, 2021

On the evening of Father's Day, June 20, 2021, Kim Culley Milburn took the hand of Jesus and passed from his earthly body in Helena, MT. He was surrounded completely by his immediate family and siblings. Kim was 77 years old.

Kim was born in Missoula, MT on April 14, 1944. He was the second child, second son, of Thomas J. Milburn and Mary Lou (Mason) Milburn.

First and foremost, Kim was a good and faithful servant to the Almighty God whom he loved dearly and was dearly loved by. Kim was born into a military family and followed in his dad's footsteps into the Air Force and served for 25 years in civil engineering from 1969 - 1994. He held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was Commander over squadrons in Panama and Cheyenne, WY. Kim met and married his best friend Melanie Glover in 1980 at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. Kim, Melanie, and their four daughters moved to Helena, MT after retiring from the military. He worked for the City of Helena as the Public Works Director and later worked for HKM Engineering. Throughout his life, Kim always pursued God's calling for the Kingdom, the country, and men's ministries.

Kim's ministry in Helena was seen through groups such as the Men's Prayer Group, Kiwanis, Montana Awakening Project, Promise Keepers, Last Chance Men of Integrity, Bible Study Fellowship, Billy Graham Association, State Prayer Breakfast, and the Governor's Prayer Breakfast. Kim has taught the Bible to elementary, youth, and adult Sunday school classes. He had a love for the truth in the Scriptures and was impassioned to give the Good News to everyone.

Most importantly, Kim closely followed the example of Christ and loved his family tenderly. His wife and daughters were surrounded with complete love and understanding and were provided a wonderful example of God's love through him. Kim's joy and love in life was born from the hope he was given by his Heavenly Father.

Kim was preceded in Heaven by his father and mother. His legacy continues in his wife, Melanie, and his daughters and sons-in-law, Alyson and Joseph Russell, Rebekah and Jason Harris, Anna Milburn, and Laura and Colton Sherley. His brothers, sister and family, Laird and Barbara Milburn, Candace and Mark Van Ark, Craig and Susan Milburn, and Jeffery Milburn. He is also survived by his grandchildren Gabriel, Melanie, and Shelby Russell; Adella, Cole, Evelyn, and Lillian Harris; Obadiah and Noa Sherley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Helena Alliance Church for missions in the Philippians and Mexico.

The family would love to extend thanks to all those who prayed and kept the family in their thoughts through Kim's journey home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, 1:00 pm at the Helena Alliance Church, 1400 Stuart St.

If you would like to send the family words of encouragement, share your favorite memory or story of Kim, or give a personal comment, please do so at www.aswfuneralhome.com