Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pauline LINTON
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 13 2022
9:00a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
LINTON, Pauline, age 93 of Helena passed away March 31, 2022. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. today, April 13th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pauline.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Viewing
9:00a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Apr
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry Vicky and Becky. When I think of your sweet Mom I see her warm smiling eyes. She was a dear person.
Ellen Blankenship
April 12, 2022
Vickie and Becky, I´m sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. She was a very nice and kind lady. I remember you (Vickie) hosting my wedding shower in your beautiful back yard. Your Mom´s flowers were lovely. You´re in my thoughts.
Kathy Fechter
Friend
April 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results