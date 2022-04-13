LINTON, Pauline, age 93 of Helena passed away March 31, 2022. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. today, April 13th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com
to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pauline.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 13, 2022.