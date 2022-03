APPLEGATE, Regina "Jean" L., 83, of Helena, passed away June 3, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. today, June 11th at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Jean. The funeral service will be broadcasted live on her obituary page.