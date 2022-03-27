Reginald Lawrence Brewer

January 14, 1939 - March 6, 2022

Reginald Lawrence Brewer, 83, formerly of Helena, MT, passed away March 6, 2022, in Peterborough, NH, after a long and fulfilling life.

Reg was born January 14, 1939, in Helena, MT, to Larry and Gladys Brewer, the first of five children. He spent his childhood in Butte and Helena graduating from Helena High in 1956. He joined the Navy, stationed in the Philippines and Adak, AK, and was proud to be a SeaBee.

He attended Carroll College, worked for the State of MT, and married Carole Cote. They had 3 children: Teresa (Newins), Pat, and Tracy (Hobbs). He later began his career as a restauranteur at The Pub, then The Red Roof Cafe. In 1970, he re-married the love of his life, Kathleen Maddux; they had 2 children: Lawrence and Rachael (Austin). While at the Red Roof, Reg served as Director of Last Chance Horse Racing for 7 years. Reg & Kathleen formed many longtime friendships and lived their best lives. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cribbage, and telling legendary stories.

In 2005 Reg and Kathleen retired to Zeeland, North Dakota, seeking new adventures. In 2014, they settled in Peterborough, NH, to be near their children.

Reg is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Linda Collier, and daughter-in-law Brenda (Walsh) Brewer. He is survived by his wife Kathleen of 51 years and 5 children. He had 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his sisters Marilyn (Miller), Susan (Andersen), and brother George Brewer, and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held April 22, 2022, 2 pm at the Montana State Veteran's Cemetery - Fort Harrison in Helena, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Duck's Unlimited.