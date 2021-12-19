Menu
Stephen W. "Steve" Streib
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Jefferson High School
FUNERAL HOME
K & L Mortuaries Inc
210 E 2Nd Ave
Boulder, MT

Stephen W. "Steve" Streib

July 27, 1958 - December 8, 2021

Steve Streib passed away on December 8, 2021 following a brief illness. He passed at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls with his son Robert by his side and surrounded by family.

Steve was born in Helena on July 27, 1958, fifth of the eventually nine children born to Jim and Jackie Streib of Boulder. He was raised in Boulder and attended schools there, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1976. Steve was raised in the family grocery business and grew up working there through high school.

Steve had many different jobs but mostly in the grocery business. He worked as a butcher for Safeway in Montana and Wyoming. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Hawaii as a mechanic. He then returned to take over and buy the family grocery business, Boulder Cash. He converted the grocery store to expand the State liquor store that he also purchased. He owned and operated the liquor store up until his passing.

Steve married Doris Browning. They later divorced but remained good friends. Robert was born from this marriage in 1982.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Jackie; his siblings David and Kevin; and his ex-wife Doris.

Steve is survived by his son Robert (Misty) Streib and grandchildren Felicity, Kyler, and Nevaeh. He is also survived by his aunt Dee Garden, siblings; Rick (Sandy), Lisa (Steve) Barker, Dan, James (Julia), Stephanie (Mike) Howell, Ellen Harne, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. K&L Mortuaries is handling the arrangements.



Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
K & L Mortuaries Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Steves passing. He used to come to valley ranch to ride and was always so friendly. He was a great asset to Boulder and his family.
Marilyn and Bill Murphy
December 23, 2021
Rest in peace GB.
JACK K MIETUS
School
December 20, 2021
Steve ol Buddy, we had a lot of good times together growing up in Boulder. Thanks for all the good memories!
Dan Phelan
Friend
December 19, 2021
I am so shocked and saddened by Steve´s passing. I delivered meat to the Boulder Cash every Friday for years. Stevie and the Streib Family were my favorite stop. Steve always had a smile and offered up a great cup of coffee. You will be missed, but never forgotten. Frank Rozan, Butte
Frank Rozan
Work
December 19, 2021
I am very sad to read of Steve's passing. In another time I had been the pre-salesman for the Boulder Cash account. I always enjoyed Steve and his family and when I no longer worked for the company back then, Steve presented me with a going away gift. Prayers to his family and friends that knew and loved him. He will be missed. Robert Farrar
Robert Farrar
Friend
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results