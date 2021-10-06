Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ashton M. Auerswald

Ashton M. Auerswald

Oct. 5, 1991 - Sept. 30, 2021

WAYNESVILLE, Missouri - Ashton M. Auerswald, 29 years old, of Waynesville MO, Formerly of Mt Zion, IL., passed in his home on Sep 30, 2021.

Ashton was a 2010 graduate of Mt Zion High school. He leaves behind his wife Paige Auerswald; father Eric (Carolyn) Auerswald; mother Jennifer (Mark) Lesniak; brother Brandon Auerswald; along with many relatives from both sides of the family.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Ashton on Sunday October 10 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Long Creek Pavilion at Spitler Woods State Park in Mt Zion IL. This will be a time to reminisce and say farewell to a young man that was taken well before his time.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Service
10:30a.m.
Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert
202 Historic 66 W., Waynesville, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I work at d1 and saw this. I'm so very sorry for the family loss! Eric and wife, you're in my prayers for strength.
Genanne R Baum
Other
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results