James Roy Randall

Sept. 25, 1924 - Dec. 22, 2021

DECATUR - James Roy Randall, 97, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home, with his loving wife by his side.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur, with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation or a charity of your choice.

James Roy Randall was born September 25, 1924, in Augusta, WI, to Richard and Anna Randall. He attended grade school in Augusta and graduated from high school in Fall Creek, WI, in 1942. He played varsity basketball, had the lead roll in all the school plays and won an academic scholarship to the University of WI, in Madison, where he enrolled in Chemical Engineering.

In 1943, Jim qualified in the top 10% nationwide for the AAF Meteorology program and was inducted into the U.S.A.F. in Missouri. It was there that he had six weeks of basic training. He was then transferred to Portland, OR, where he attended Reed College, earning 48 college credits in one year, all applied toward his Chemical Engineering degree.

Jim was reclassified and sent to Camp Grant, IL, to be trained as a medical technician. He was shipped overseas in 1944, joining the 97th Evacuation Hospital Unit. His unit was one of the first to cross the bridge of Remagen and the first to rescue P.O.W.'s from Buchenwald concentration camp. During Jim's time serving as a medical technician, he performed autopsies. He was being trained for the invasion of Japan when WWII ended.

Jim was sent back to the United States in March 1946, and returned to the University of Wisconsin, where he graduated January 1948, with his chemical Engineering degree. He was hired by Cargill, Inc., an Agri processing company and entered a training program in Minneapolis, MN. Jim was transferred as a production trainee to Fort Dodge, IA. He married Ardyce Wiedeman of Fall Creek, WI, on July 10, 1948. In March 1949, he became plant Superintendent of a soybean crushing plant at Spencer, IA. In 1950, he was transferred to Washington, IA, and later to Chicago, IL, as Assistant Plant Manager and in 1951 to Plant Manager. At that time, Cargill's Chicago crushing plant was the biggest in the United States.

After an explosion in Cargill's Minneapolis, MN, flax plant, Jim was assigned to rebuild and start the plant. It was started up on time and exceeded all production expectations. Cargill conducted a Harvard Business School morale survey. The Minneapolis flax plant exceeded 100th percentile; highest in Harvard history.

In 1956, Jim was promoted to Assistant General Superintendent in charge of Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Francisco plants. He was later placed in charge of Research and Development and named Technical Director of the processing plants.

In July 1968, Jim joined Archer Daniels Midland Company as Vice President of Engineering and three months later became Vice President of Production and Engineering. He was named Executive Vice President in 1971, and President in 1975. He served as President from July 1975 until December 1998. During that time, ADM's earnings grew to 800 million with approximately 300 major processing plants throughout the world. After retiring from ADM, Jim was a consultant until 2001.

Jim enjoyed his saltwater fish aquariums. He was a great storyteller. He loved his work. In his mind, business was a game that he played well. Jim never believed respect was governed by title. Instead, respect was earned by deeds. He was a loving husband and a doting father. He will be missed by his family and many in the community.

Jim married Patty Nichols in 1984. He is survived by his wife; son, Curt and wife (Montel); daughter, Jill Fratini and husband (Anthony); grandchildren: Corey Randall (Jennifer), Blake Randall (Amber), Kimberly Cavill (Michael), Lindsay Christensen (Brian) and Allison McMahon (Lawrence); and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are step-sons: Doug Nichols (Kelly) and Scott Nichols (Amy); step-grandchildren: Garrett Sayles, Alexandra Heffernan, Parker Nichols, Tanner Hetz, Kylie Nichols, Kierstin Nichols.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, first wife (Ardyce) and two brothers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.brintlingerandearl.com.