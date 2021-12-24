Menu
James Roy Randall
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

James Roy Randall

Sept. 25, 1924 - Dec. 22, 2021

DECATUR - James Roy Randall, 97, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home, with his loving wife by his side.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur, with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation or a charity of your choice.

James Roy Randall was born September 25, 1924, in Augusta, WI, to Richard and Anna Randall. He attended grade school in Augusta and graduated from high school in Fall Creek, WI, in 1942. He played varsity basketball, had the lead roll in all the school plays and won an academic scholarship to the University of WI, in Madison, where he enrolled in Chemical Engineering.

In 1943, Jim qualified in the top 10% nationwide for the AAF Meteorology program and was inducted into the U.S.A.F. in Missouri. It was there that he had six weeks of basic training. He was then transferred to Portland, OR, where he attended Reed College, earning 48 college credits in one year, all applied toward his Chemical Engineering degree.

Jim was reclassified and sent to Camp Grant, IL, to be trained as a medical technician. He was shipped overseas in 1944, joining the 97th Evacuation Hospital Unit. His unit was one of the first to cross the bridge of Remagen and the first to rescue P.O.W.'s from Buchenwald concentration camp. During Jim's time serving as a medical technician, he performed autopsies. He was being trained for the invasion of Japan when WWII ended.

Jim was sent back to the United States in March 1946, and returned to the University of Wisconsin, where he graduated January 1948, with his chemical Engineering degree. He was hired by Cargill, Inc., an Agri processing company and entered a training program in Minneapolis, MN. Jim was transferred as a production trainee to Fort Dodge, IA. He married Ardyce Wiedeman of Fall Creek, WI, on July 10, 1948. In March 1949, he became plant Superintendent of a soybean crushing plant at Spencer, IA. In 1950, he was transferred to Washington, IA, and later to Chicago, IL, as Assistant Plant Manager and in 1951 to Plant Manager. At that time, Cargill's Chicago crushing plant was the biggest in the United States.

After an explosion in Cargill's Minneapolis, MN, flax plant, Jim was assigned to rebuild and start the plant. It was started up on time and exceeded all production expectations. Cargill conducted a Harvard Business School morale survey. The Minneapolis flax plant exceeded 100th percentile; highest in Harvard history.

In 1956, Jim was promoted to Assistant General Superintendent in charge of Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Francisco plants. He was later placed in charge of Research and Development and named Technical Director of the processing plants.

In July 1968, Jim joined Archer Daniels Midland Company as Vice President of Engineering and three months later became Vice President of Production and Engineering. He was named Executive Vice President in 1971, and President in 1975. He served as President from July 1975 until December 1998. During that time, ADM's earnings grew to 800 million with approximately 300 major processing plants throughout the world. After retiring from ADM, Jim was a consultant until 2001.

Jim enjoyed his saltwater fish aquariums. He was a great storyteller. He loved his work. In his mind, business was a game that he played well. Jim never believed respect was governed by title. Instead, respect was earned by deeds. He was a loving husband and a doting father. He will be missed by his family and many in the community.

Jim married Patty Nichols in 1984. He is survived by his wife; son, Curt and wife (Montel); daughter, Jill Fratini and husband (Anthony); grandchildren: Corey Randall (Jennifer), Blake Randall (Amber), Kimberly Cavill (Michael), Lindsay Christensen (Brian) and Allison McMahon (Lawrence); and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are step-sons: Doug Nichols (Kelly) and Scott Nichols (Amy); step-grandchildren: Garrett Sayles, Alexandra Heffernan, Parker Nichols, Tanner Hetz, Kylie Nichols, Kierstin Nichols.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, first wife (Ardyce) and two brothers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Great Uncle Jim even know I only had the pleasure to meet you a few times , they were wonderful and you're definitely an inspiration to many . My Grandpa Howard Randall would talk about you all the time and share the most wonderful memories as well as I read your memoirs because I wanted to know more about my Great Uncle and my family. R.I.P. - Love Your Great Nephew Derek
Derek A. Randall
Family
January 23, 2022
Dear Patty and family, Our fond memories of Jim are warm. Ray, especially, spent countless Saturday mornings for 25+ years, sharing donuts and work strategies with Jim, and Ray loved every minute. Jim was a very special friend and mentor to Ray and he earned both of our immense respect. Jim was a hero. We send our sincere condolences for your loss. We have made a donation to JDRF charity as a way to honor and remember him. We pray for his Godspeed and hope that lighting a candle in his honor will help guide your way through your sad times. With love, Ray and Michelle Preiksaitis (Florida)
Ray and Michelle Preiksaitis
Friend
December 30, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family on Jim's passing. He was blessed with a long and meaningful life and his influence was felt in all his endeavors. His presence will be missed. My prayers for God's grace and blessings of peace and comfort for you all.
Linda Hull
Friend
December 28, 2021
Your family & friends are in my prayers. Mr.Randall was a wonderful man that I didn´t get the opportunity to know very well however, what I knew he was the kindness & & most warm hearted. God is with you all.
Tammy Polley
Other
December 27, 2021
Jill, I´m so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. I have fond memories of your dad when we were in high school and keeping him on his toes! Love to you and the girls.
Cathi Ooton
Friend
December 25, 2021
Susie and Ken Roboinson
December 25, 2021
