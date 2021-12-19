John "Patrick" Wayne, Jr.

Feb. 8, 1984 - Nov. 27, 2021

DIXON - John "Patrick" Wayne, Jr., 37 passed away at 8:44 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at KSB Hospital in Dixon, IL. He resided at Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon.

Patrick was born February 8, 1984 in Peoria, IL, the beloved son of Pat Wayne, Sr. and Cherie Wilson-Wayne of Normal.

Mommy and Daddy will miss Patrick every second of every day, but we know the time has come for him to go to Heaven.

A funeral Mass was held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, with Rev. Peter Okola officiating. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, assisted Pat and Cherie with arrangements.

He was preceded in death by Grandparents George P. Wilson, Ruth "Kim" Wilson, Jack G. Wayne, and Wilma W. Wayne.

He has many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Patrick loved visits from mommy and daddy, chocolate mint ice cream, french fries with a lot of ketchup, root beer pop, gas station cookies with sprinkles and chicken noodle soup. He had a favorite "red cup" and "red spoon" he used during visits with parents. He also loved wild bright-colored socks with specific fun things on them!

A message to Patrick: "Mommy and Daddy love you very, very much." Patrick's response was always "yup..."

XO to everyone who took such good care of him.

Memorials may be directed to Epiphany Catholic Church (www.epiphanyparish.com) or to Easter Seals (www.easterseals.com/ci/) To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.