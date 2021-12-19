Menu
John "Patrick" Wayne Jr.
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021

John "Patrick" Wayne, Jr.

Feb. 8, 1984 - Nov. 27, 2021

DIXON - John "Patrick" Wayne, Jr., 37 passed away at 8:44 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at KSB Hospital in Dixon, IL. He resided at Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon.

Patrick was born February 8, 1984 in Peoria, IL, the beloved son of Pat Wayne, Sr. and Cherie Wilson-Wayne of Normal.

Mommy and Daddy will miss Patrick every second of every day, but we know the time has come for him to go to Heaven.

A funeral Mass was held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, with Rev. Peter Okola officiating. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, assisted Pat and Cherie with arrangements.

He was preceded in death by Grandparents George P. Wilson, Ruth "Kim" Wilson, Jack G. Wayne, and Wilma W. Wayne.

He has many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Patrick loved visits from mommy and daddy, chocolate mint ice cream, french fries with a lot of ketchup, root beer pop, gas station cookies with sprinkles and chicken noodle soup. He had a favorite "red cup" and "red spoon" he used during visits with parents. He also loved wild bright-colored socks with specific fun things on them!

A message to Patrick: "Mommy and Daddy love you very, very much." Patrick's response was always "yup..."

XO to everyone who took such good care of him.

Memorials may be directed to Epiphany Catholic Church (www.epiphanyparish.com) or to Easter Seals (www.easterseals.com/ci/) To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Allan White Donna White
December 27, 2021
Cherie and Pat, you were amazing parents to this handsome young man. Patrick certainly knew his Mommy and Daddy loved him greatly and will miss him dearly. His death leaves a hole in the hearts of the many lives he touched. Blessings to you all -- you are much loved.
Marilynne Wilson Rodgers
Family
December 19, 2021
I never met this young man or his family, but I know he made such a difference in this world. He was gifted with virtues that he shared with so many. Joy, laughter, and the gift of putting smiles on the faces of all that he came in contact with. Yes, he will be missed but he will never stop putting peace and happiness in our hearts.
Mary Layton
December 19, 2021
