Kevin M. Hovey

July 21, 1954 - Dec. 6, 2020

NEENAH, Wisconsin - Kevin M. Hovey passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Kevin was born in Decatur, IL on July 21, 1954.

How do you remember someone who has had such an amazing impact on your life? Kevin was my brother-in-law, my partner in crime, and my best friend. He was my shopping, volunteer guy, and go anywhere with me, brother-in-law.

Kevin and I had a booth at the local Antique Mall in Little Rock, AR. I would take him to work with me and if I needed to find him, he would be up front eating (sneaking) cookies and lemonade. And, it didn't matter what doctor we were at, he always told them my meatloaf made him sick.

Most of all, Kevin loved his three cats: Squirt, Rooster Dude and Chad. All three cats stayed close by Kevin during his last couple of days.

Kevin worked in the family business at O'Hare Flight Kitchens for many years. He shared so many wonderful and crazy stories. Most, you couldn't or didn't want to believe. Kevin loved golfing. He would always tell us he golfed a par golf game and he loved antique cars. He owned an 1963 Impala SS. You could show Kevin a picture of a car and he immediately knew the year and make. Kevin's father; mother; brothers; sister; and brother-in law, all took him safely home.

Kevin's father, John A. Hovey; mother, Margaret N. Hovey; brothers: Dennis Hovey and John K. Hovey; sister, Susan Hovey; and brother-in-law, Daniel Wanat all preceded him in passing.

Kevin will be greatly missed by his sister, Dr. Mary Wanat; niece, Rebecca; nephew, Matthew Wanat; uncle, John C. Hovey, wife, Merisha Hovey; and nephew, J.D Hovey; niece, Aimee Hovey-Penge, husband, Chris Penge; nephew, Kayden Penge and children: Kelsey, Chris Jr. and Tiffany. My family, Larry, Maggie, Cindy, Tom, Diane, Sandra; and many more friends and family.

I, Karen M. Hovey, sister-in-law, are so blessed to have known Kevin and the Hovey Family. Kevin had many choice words and signals depending on how he was feeling. This is for you Kevin, UFO- I'm Kevin doing Kevin things.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Decatur, IL in July, 2021.