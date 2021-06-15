Kevin Michael Moran

June 28, 1957 - June 11, 2021

DECATUR - Kevin Michael Moran, 63 of Decatur died Friday June 11, 2021, in his home with his family by his side.

Memorial service to celebrate Kevin's life will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday June 17, 2021, at Boiling Springs Church of God Decatur with Rev. Wayne Kent officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday also at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Boiling Springs Church of God or New Hope Animal Outreach. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Kevin was born June 28, 1957, in Decatur the son of Ambrose (Buzz) and Colleen Moran. He graduated from St. Teresa in 1975. He married his soulmate Diane L. Hickisch on August 18, 1984, in Decatur, Illinois.

For over 42 years he worked at Decatur Foundry. He made many lifelong friends through the years at work. Kevin was a member of Boiling Springs Church.

Kevin's love of God and his faith always carried him through life and his recent health challenges. He was a beloved father, papa, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be missed every day. He had a passion for ministering to others through the church whether that be teaching Sunday School, leading Bible Study or jumping in wherever the Lord called him to serve. Some of Kevin's loves in life were cheese, bacon, NASCAR racing, Chicago Cubs, dogs, traveling with the Abe Lincoln Miata Club and spending time with his granddaughter.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacey of Decatur and granddaughter, Olivia Diane. Along with his sisters: Connie (Tony) Lorenz of Petersburg, IL, and Lisa Whitcomb of Sacramento, CA, aunt, Gloria Moran of Decatur, IL, sister-in-law, Debbie (Steve) Leach of Maroa, IL, and Kay (Dave) Koonce of Illiopolis, IL; eight nephews, one niece and several great nephews and one great niece.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents and stepmother, Louise; along with brother-in-law, Glen Whitcomb and in-laws, Edgar (Bud) and Thelma (Bobbie) Hickisch.

A special thanks to Decatur Foundry, Boiling Springs Church of God and DMH Hospice for all their care for Kevin and his family.

