Sept. 20, 1926 - Dec. 14, 2021

LINCOLN - Maxine Van Der Voort, 95, of Lincoln, passed away December 14, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 17, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 - 12:00, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. A luncheon for family and friends will be at the Macon County Farm Bureau following the committal service. Memorials in Maxine's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Maxine was born September 20, 1926, in Mt. Auburn, the daughter of Earl James and Fern (Dingman) Elder. She married Robert Van Der Voort on December 20, 1953, and he preceded her in death April 4, 1979. Maxine was a bookkeeper for many years with Crown Oldsmobile. She was also a Tupperware dealer. Maxine enjoyed staying active in bowling leagues and thoroughly enjoyed travel with highlights being trips to Germany and Hawaii. Maxine was a member of Kiwaniennes. Faith was important as she grew up in Berea Christian Church and later Prairie Avenue Christian Church, where she was a member for over 60 years.

She is survived by her daughters: Becky Bushnell of Buffalo, Vicki Shelley of Decatur, and Lisa Hackl (Keith) of Warrensburg; step-son, Robert Van Der Voort (Joan) of Reisterstown, MD; grandchildren: Kim Shafer (Chad), Scott Van Der Voort (Robin), Mallory Mathias (Chadd), Brette Shelley, Shannon Richards (Justin), and Jordan Hackl; great-grandchildren: Myah Fields, Jayda Fields, Nick Tsirsos, Makenzi Tsirsos, Anthony Tsirsos, Mykenzi Mathias, Madysen Mathias, Wyatt Mathias, Charlotte Mathias, Rhett Mathias, Amelia Richards, Bradyn Van Der Voort and Macyn Van Der Voort; great-great-grandchildren: Nicholas Tsirsos and Tucker Tsirsos; sisters: Margaret Brockelsby, Marjorie Mormon, Norma Younker and Barbara Mendenhall.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; two infant sons, one infant daughter; son-in-law, Michael Bushnell; granddaughter, Michelle Fields; and two brothers: Kenneth Elder and John Elder.

