Fr. Robert N. Porter
Fr. Robert N. Porter

Feb. 13, 1936 - Sept. 17, 2021

DECATUR - Fr. Robert N. Porter, 85, passed away at St. John's Hospital on September 17, 2021. He was born in Decatur on February 13, 1936 to James and Nina (Chasco) Porter. He was baptized March 1, 1936. He received the Sacrament of Confirmation on May 18, 1950. He graduated from Illiopolis High School in May of 1955. He was ordained a Deacon on May 11, 1963. He was ordained a priest on May 23, 1964. He then took on assignments at Church of Little Flower, St Bernard Church, St Frances Cabrini Church, Our Lady of Lourdes, St Anthony Hospital, St Elizabeth Church, St Gertrude Church, St John the Baptist Church, Sacred Heart Church, Vandalia Correctional Center, Mother of Dolors Church, St Thomas the Apostle Church, St Mary's Church, Holy Cross Church, St Denis, SS Mary and Joseph Church, St Mary Parish, St Patrick Parish. He retired on July 1, 2006 and remained active doing weekend help for priests.

Fr Porter was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Daniel Edward, James Henry, Joseph Andrew, Victor Louis; sisters: Gloria Ann (Porter) Kinsinger, Mary Katherine (Porter) Burgener. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Holy Family Church in Litchfield from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Memorial mass will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Holy Family Church, Litchfield at 6:00 p.m. Public graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Illiopolis. Memorials may be made to Masses, Litchfield Food Pantry and the Commission for the Priests' Benefits. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Holy Family Church
Litchfield, IL
Sep
24
Memorial Mass
6:00p.m.
Holy Family Church
Litchfield, IL
Sep
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
Illiopolis, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I used to hang out with Fr Porter and Fr K when I was little. Fr Porter had some good BBQ . Good memories. God bless!
Mary Kay Bowen Corbin
Other
November 1, 2021
