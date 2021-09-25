Ronald Logan "Ron" Crane

May 1, 1939 - Sept. 23, 2021

DECATUR - Ronald Logan "Ron" Crane, 82, of Decatur died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Kindred Hospital Peoria, Illinois.

Funeral service to celebrate Ron's life will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church (1960 East Johns Avenue, Decatur, Illinois 62521) with Rev. Matthew Versemann officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery Long Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Ron was born May 1, 1939 in Bethany, Illinois, son of Lewis and Diamond (Brown) Crane. Ron graduated from Bethany High School in 1957. Ron proudly serviced his country in the National Guard from 1960-1966. He later began his career at A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company, and retired in 1995, after 38 years of service.

Surviving is his wife, Jean Crane; daughters: Jamie Taylor, Jodi Aymer; brother, Steve Crane; sister, Karen Montgomery; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Crane, Rose Crane, Cathy Crane; granddaughter, Angela Marie Aymer; step grandchildren: Angela McCay, Michelle Dawn Taylor; step-great-grandson, Nicholas Lynn McCay.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Jack Crane and Lewis Crane Jr.; nephew Brian D. Crane.

