Ronald Logan "Ron" Crane
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Ronald Logan "Ron" Crane

May 1, 1939 - Sept. 23, 2021

DECATUR - Ronald Logan "Ron" Crane, 82, of Decatur died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Kindred Hospital Peoria, Illinois.

Funeral service to celebrate Ron's life will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church (1960 East Johns Avenue, Decatur, Illinois 62521) with Rev. Matthew Versemann officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery Long Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Ron was born May 1, 1939 in Bethany, Illinois, son of Lewis and Diamond (Brown) Crane. Ron graduated from Bethany High School in 1957. Ron proudly serviced his country in the National Guard from 1960-1966. He later began his career at A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company, and retired in 1995, after 38 years of service.

Surviving is his wife, Jean Crane; daughters: Jamie Taylor, Jodi Aymer; brother, Steve Crane; sister, Karen Montgomery; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Crane, Rose Crane, Cathy Crane; granddaughter, Angela Marie Aymer; step grandchildren: Angela McCay, Michelle Dawn Taylor; step-great-grandson, Nicholas Lynn McCay.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Jack Crane and Lewis Crane Jr.; nephew Brian D. Crane.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
IL
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1960 East Johns Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Never worked with Ronnie, but enjoyed his company and stories at the tavern. Ronnie was a pretty good guy, a dear friend. I know Ron when he'd come into Mr.Donut.. ..he was always humorous....nice stories to tell. I'm sorry I can't make it to Decatur for his burial....I'm in Danville now and don't drive. My dearest sympathy and heartfelt condolences for the entire Crane Family. Ronnie will be Dearly missed by me and others.
Todd Woods
September 25, 2021
