Stephen W. Brazle

March 24, 1952 - March 21, 2022

OREANA - Stephen W. Brazle, 69, of Oreana, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials in Steve's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Steve was born March 24, 1952, in Decatur, the son of Woodrow J. and Naomi M. (Fisher) Davis Brazle. He loved his family and was always there when they needed anything. He was a loyal friend and loved and valued those bonds.

Steve played as well as coached softball in his younger years. He was a self-taught mechanic, woodworker, electrician, and general handyman. He had no limit to his ability to learn new skills and teach them to others. He restored his '68 Camaro which was his pride and joy. Steve was an avid Cubs fan.

Steve worked for many years with the Teamsters Local 916 as a truck driver for Dunn Company.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Jaime West (fiance, Chris Hicks) of Oreana; son, Andrew Brazle (Lanie) of Hoffman Estates; grandchildren: Cameren and Kharsen West and Emma Brazle; sister, Beverly Whinery of Barnsdall, OK; brother, Michael Brazle of Blue Mound; brother-in-law, Rick Nanna and sister-in-law, Joyce Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, grandson, three sisters and five brothers.

