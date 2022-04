Todd Eric Yokley

DECATUR - Todd Eric Yokley, 49 of Decatur died Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Memorial Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m, Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Boiling Springs Church of God. Visitation will be two hours before at the church. Memorials may be made to Boiling Springs Church of God or WLHS Basketball Program c/o Vic Binkley or the American Kidney Foundation.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.