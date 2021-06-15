Vicky L. Dodd

June 7, 1957 - June 11, 2021

DECATUR - Vicky L. Dodd, 63, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at her home on June 11, 2021.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Brintilnger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials in Vicky's honor may be made a fund for Kamonte and Kortney, Jr. in care of Sandra Clark and mailed to Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526.

Vicky was born July 7, 1957 in Taylorville, the daughter of Lloyd Lawrence and Elda (Myers) Dodd. She worked for over 20 years at the Country Club of Decatur as a baker. Vicky enjoyed going out to eat, especially breakfast with her coworkers every week. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. But, Vicky treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur.

She is survived by her sons: Darwin Dodd of Decatur and Kortney (Chynna) Dodd of Decatur; grandchildren: KaMontae Howell and Kortney Dodd, Jr.; siblings: Terry (Lydia) Dodd, Jerry (Reyna) Dodd, Sandra Clark, Margie Monson, and Mark Dodd; nieces and nephews: Kade Monson, Jennifer Dodd, Tatiana Dodd and Colette Dodd; and special friends: Patti Campbell, Jennifer Mann, Brenda Dial, and Becky Otto.

Vicky was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Willie Clark.

