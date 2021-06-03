Menu
Albert Preston Brown
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Albert Preston Brown

July 25, 1943 - May 31, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Albert Preston Brown, 77, went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Brown was born on July 25, 1943, to the late Clarence Preston and Verna Mae Osborne Brown in Abingdon, Va.

He owned and managed Browns Welding and Trailer Repair for over 35 years. He loved to work whether it be at his job, on his properties or especially playing in the dirt on his backhoe. He was a devoted, wonderful husband and an exceptional grandfather to his grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He was of the Baptist faith.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Stella Uselton and Georgia Lewis; and three brothers, Clifton "Rabbit" Brown, Johnny Brown, and Steve Brown.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Brown; two daughters, Lisa Clark and Lorie South and husband, Dwayne; one brother, Don Brown; three grandchildren, John Saltz, Colton South, and Erin South; special sister-in-law, Jena Davenport; several brothers and sisters-in-law, and also several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dave Gibson and Pastor Les Ketron officiating. A committal service will follow in the Mtn. View United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Brown, Jason Roark, Brandon Singleton, Toby Phelps, Jeremy Phillippi, and Craig South.

The family will be accepting flowers as well as donations to the Shriners, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Brown.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Jun
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.